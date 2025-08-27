Recently, a few Vanity Fair employees threatened that they’d quit their jobs if Melania Trump were to get a feature on the magazine’s cover. The staff claimed that their new global editor, Mark Guiducci, is trying to get the FLOTUS on board for the feature.

Although things are yet to be confirmed, many of the employees have strongly protested against the idea. And now, Brian Kilmeade, the Fox & Friends host, called for firing the staff who opposed Melania’s potential Vanity Fair feature.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, a mid-level editor at the popular fashion and culture magazine said, “I will walk out the mo———-g door, and half my staff will follow me.” Some of the other employees shared the same sentiment, saying, “We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right.”

“If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it,” another staff member said.

A third added, “It’s all talk. If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don’t see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that. Honestly, there will be people who push back, but it’s ultimately Mark’s decision. He’s the one who will sink or swim over that choice, not the rest of us.”

However, Kilmeade has strongly condemned the employees speaking up in such a manner. “You should be fired if you are not exposed,” the far-right host demanded. “If you’re at Vanity Fair right now, walk around and look for a mid-level editor that sounds angry, and toss them out and send them to Trader Joe’s!” he added.

I seriously do not understand these people. Even Vanity Fair employees are threatening to walk if the editor puts Melania on the cover. It’s simple… pic.twitter.com/UZAvgjqmRI — Cathy the Braves Girl⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@Gap422) August 27, 2025

Kilmeade’s co-host Ainsley Earhardt shared the same sentiment, claiming she would buy several copies of Vanity Fair if they gave Melania a cover feature. She also reflected on how the previous First Ladies got Vogue covers during their husbands’ terms, but Donald Trump‘s wife didn’t.

“You had Michelle Obama on Vogue several times. You had Jill Biden on Vogue several times. You had Hillary Clinton inside the magazine on one of the pages. No Melania after she became First Lady!” Earhardt cried out.

Last year, the First Lady herself spoke about this matter on Fox & Friends. “I’ve been there on the cover of Vogue, on the cover of many magazines before, and for me, we have so many other important things to do than to be on the cover of any magazine,” Melania Trump said.

Vogue Magazine REFUSES to have Melania trump on their cover, and Melania is FURIOUS about it. You know they DID have Michelle Obama on the cover. THREE TIMES.😏https://t.co/Ywxpqghw6e pic.twitter.com/xeRXQ0weGq — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 25, 2019

She added, “I think the life would not change for anybody if I’m on the cover of the magazine.” Amid the recent chaos, the show played a clip from her statement, with Kilmeade adding, “it’s your loss if you don’t put her on the cover.”