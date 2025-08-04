Diehard Soccer Fan Removed from Stadium Over MAGA Hat That Violated ‘Code of Conduct’—Sparks Free Speech Debate

If there was ever a doubt that anything social is not political, it has been proven wrong again and again in the last few days. Politics is part of culture, movies, music, and even sports like baseball and soccer.

Politics collided with sports once again this weekend when a St. Louis City SC fan was escorted out of CITYPARK stadium, Missouri, for showing his loyalty to his party. Michael Weitzel was wearing the iconic symbol of Donald Trump‘s presidential campaigns and administration, the red “Make America Great Again” hat, when he was asked to either keep the cap in the trunk of his car, remove and keep it aside, or just leave the stadium.

The incident was caught on video, and it quickly circulated across social media. It has again caused heated debate about whether sports venues are becoming increasingly hostile to the conservative side.

Michael Weitzel was interviewed by the local media, and he told the reporters that he was surprised when security approached him with 25 minutes remaining in the game.

He further explained that someone at the stadium had complained about him wearing the cap, and then he was asked to leave.

“I wasn’t yelling, I wasn’t starting anything,” Weitzel said. “I was just watching the game.

Diehard soccer fan kicked out of St. Louis stadium for wearing MAGA cap: ‘I’m not gonna take my hat off for anybody’ https://t.co/Fy269RvMMU pic.twitter.com/6fKdQkZwun — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2025

The only difference between me and the people around me was my hat.” After the video went viral, CITYPARK stadium, St. Louis SC, officials released a brief statement. They claimed that political attire “violates our fan code of conduct.”

According to the code of conduct, any political signage in the form of a flag, t-shirt, cap, or banner, or messaging “that can disrupt the fan experience” is prohibited inside the stadium.

However, there were many who had pointed out that there were enough political signs in the stadium. They quickly pointed out the inconsistency of this policy. There were many LGBTQ+ flags, Black Lives Matter shirts, and other political symbols visible during the MLS matches, and none of those people were asked to leave.

After the clip went viral, Trump surrogates, conservative media, and influencers jumped into the conversation.

“This wasn’t about the rules — this was about the politics,” said Ben Shapiro, who reposted the footage. He is one of the most well-known conservative influencers. “If you’re wearing left-wing symbols, you’re celebrated. If you wear a MAGA hat, you’re silenced,” he added.

“‘Trump is Not Welcome Here!’ Soccer Fan Goes Viral After MAGA Hat Gets Him Kicked Out of St. Louis Stadium” – Mediaite #SmartNews it’s the new Swastika https://t.co/oSVxgSyhzH — GlimmerMan (Klaatu) (@VansenEric) August 4, 2025

This is the latest example of how deeply politics has placed its roots in American sports culture. But this is not the first time politics has been visible at the sports arenas. From NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to NBA stars speaking out on elections and social justice to Pride Nights and military tributes, sports have been at the forefront of political movements, and this is one of those times when such involvement has been silenced.

Another example was when NFL star Colin Kaepernick sat and later knelt during the anthem.

Colin Kaepernick met with a veteran (Nate Boyer) to discuss his sitting protest and they came to a compromise in which Colin would kneel. This was seen as a respectful protest as the military kneel during certain ceremonies. The protest was never anti military or anti America. pic.twitter.com/Ixr1mUU2Rm — No Relation, Esq. (@TheCosby) September 4, 2018

However, considering all the sponsors Kaepernick lost, it will be wrong to say that only conservative people are being targeted.

There are people who have stood by the stadium’s decision, saying that MAGA gear is just not political. It is also a symbol of hatred towards people who do not look like ‘Americans’, immigrants, and anyone who does not follow the ‘word of Christ’.

“It’s about keeping the environment safe and inclusive for everyone,” said one City SC season ticket holder. He also added that “Wearing that hat is like bringing a political protest into a family-friendly space.”

Dummies don’t realize a lot of sport stadiums have banned political messages. I worked in a pro sports stadium for two years I’ve seen people kicked out for wearing trump/biden/kamala merch. He references rainbow flags those do not fall into the category of political merch. https://t.co/ibBl9JfUSN — Jacob (@VersacePyth0n) August 2, 2025

However, there are many on the side of the fan too who argue that the move t sets a dangerous precedent. “If you start banning any political symbolism, where do you stop?” asked civil liberties attorney Dana Graves. He then asked an important question about saying “And more importantly, who decides what counts as ‘political’?”

Weitzel says he’s considering legal options. However, all he wants is an apology and clearer standards.

“I wasn’t there for politics. I was there for the love of the game,” he said.