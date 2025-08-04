“I Like Her, OK?”— Donald Trump’s Offhand Praise for Laura Loomer Adds Fuel to MAGA Firestorm

As internal feuds intensify within the MAGA movement, Donald Trump took a moment to shower far-right activist Laura Loomer with praise during an impromptu press interaction on Sunday evening, just before departing for Washington, D.C.

Pressed by a reporter about his relationship with Loomer and the extent of her influence in his political orbit, Trump responded with both admiration and a touch of ambiguity.

“I think she’s very nice. I mean, I know she’s known as a radical right [activist]. But I think Laura Loomer is a very nice person,” Trump said. “I’ve known her for a long time, and, you know, personally, I think she’s a patriot, and she gets excited because of the fact that she’s a patriot and she doesn’t like things going on that she thinks are bad for the country. I like her, OK?”

His comments came amid growing tension among MAGA loyalists, with Loomer finding herself at the center of several firestorms within the movement.

Recently, Loomer made headlines by launching a so-called “tip line” aimed at exposing federal employees she deems disloyal to the MAGA cause. In an interview with Politico, she detailed her plans to root out and replace what she describes as a widespread presence of “Biden holdovers” and untrustworthy staffers.

“I’m happy to take people’s tips about disloyal appointees, disloyal staffers and Biden holdovers,” Loomer said. “And I guess you could say that my tip line has come to serve as a form of therapy for Trump administration officials who want to expose their colleagues who should not be in the positions that they’re in.”

The initiative, pitched as a purge tool, has sparked concern among critics, and deepened the fault lines within Trump’s base.

Tensions boiled over further after Loomer launched a scathing attack on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him a “terrible person” and a “fraud” in a viral post on X. The jab was in direct response to Carlson’s remarks in The Independent, where he compared Loomer to “a child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter,” and blamed her enablers for her influence.

At the same time, the broader MAGA community is grappling with increasingly divisive internal debates. It is ranging from Trump’s position on Israel, Iran, and Ukraine to the release of the controversial Epstein files. Many MAGA supporters have voiced frustration over what they see as unnecessary foreign entanglements, as well as a lack of transparency on key issues.

As infighting deepens, Trump’s public endorsement of Loomer, despite her polarizing tactics, signals his continued alignment with some of the movement’s most confrontational figures, even as that same movement turns on itself.