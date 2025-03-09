Luigi Mangione’s Letter to a Nursing Student Reveals His ‘Fun’ Prison Life—Here’s What He Said!

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is in the headlines again. This time, the discussion is not for his trial but for what appears to be a personal prison letter that he sent to a nursing student. Since his arrest following a five-day manhunt, Mangione has been the subject of widespread conspiracy theories. And surprisingly, he has gained a cult-like following. Now, a student named Genevive has opened up about a response she allegedly received from the accused killer. That letter gives us a rare glimpse into his daily life behind bars.

A photo of the handwritten letter was posted on Reddit. It brings to light what Mangione claims is his new “usual routine” at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. “My usual routine includes reading, eating lots of ramen, exercising, and spending time with my fellow brothers in here,” he allegedly wrote. He even described “chess night every Wednesday,” and called it a “fun way to pass the time together.” He has been accused of a cold-blooded execution. However, on a complete contrary, Mangione’s letter struck a surprisingly warm tone. He praised Genevive for her career path and even told her, “I hope your courses are going well. Nurses truly deserve more respect in our healthcare system.”

The letter comes amid growing concerns from national security officials about the “extraordinarily alarming” level of support Mangione has received. Just days ago, the Ivy League-educated tech entrepreneur accepted nearly $300,000 in donations from over 10,000 backers rallying behind his cause. According to his supporters, his alleged crime was a calculated act against the broken healthcare system, and that points to a manifesto he wrote before Thompson’s fatal shooting.

Mangione, charged with murder in furtherance of terrorism, is facing both state and federal charges. That even includes a potential death penalty sentence if convicted. During his court appearance in December, he wore a maroon sweater, white collared shirt, and khaki pants, a stark contrast to the cold, calculating persona prosecutors have revealed. Now housed in a Brooklyn federal jail, Mangione shares space with other big names, including Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried.

After his arrest, police said they had found a 262-word hand-written document. A few excerpts from the document read, “I do apologize for any strife or trauma, but it had to be done.” “These parasites had it coming.” From the document, one could comprehend his disappointment with corporate greed and power. Many media outlets marked the document to be a ‘manifesto.’

Right now, the world waits for his trial. In the meantime, Mangione’s prison letters and the unwavering support he continues to receive keep on adding to the mystery surrounding the man accused of a headline-making assassination.