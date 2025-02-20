Expert Predicts Why Luigi Mangione Might Not Plead ‘Insanity’ If He Goes to Trial

Luigi Mangione is a man who was arrested as the prime suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione, who is 26, attended Gilman School in Baltimore. He graduated at the top of his class after being named valedictorian.

He also went to University of Pennsylvania where he got his bachelor’s and master’s degree in computer science. His peers at the Ivy League described him as “super normal.” Mangione comes from an affluent family in Baltimore.

According to a report from BBC, the Mangione’s family owns several businesses including country clubs, nursing homes and a radio station. Currently, Luigi’s legal counsel is defending him from claims of murdering Brian Thompson.

The 26-year-old was arrested at a McDonald’s 5 days after the UnitedHealthcare CEO was killed. Thompson was shot to death outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan on December 4, 2024. According to police reports, the gunman was masked and fled the crime scene on a bike.

When Luigi was arrested, he possessed multiple guns, bullets, several fake IDs and a letter addressed to the feds. The letter stated that the “parasites” in the insurance business “had it coming.”

Mangione has been charged with homicide, t—orrism and stalking, while he pleaded not guilty in court. The 26-year-old could be given a death penalty if he is found guilty of murder.

Legal analyst Don Abrams speaks about the upcoming trial in an upcoming documentary called Who Is Luigi Mangione? The documentary that is set to stream on Max will tell Luigi Mangione’s life story.

In the documentary, Abrams talks about how he doesn’t think Luigi will plead insanity in court. “I don’t expect that there’ll be an insanity defence,” the legal analyst explains. Don goes on to explain how doing that would “ defeat the entire purpose” of “what” Luigi allegedly did and “why” he did it.

The legal analyst also went on to explain how Luigi’s attorneys will rely on jury selection and focus on sympathetic jurors. Abrams also pointed out how Luigi has received an overwhelming amount of support from people. People have donated over $300,000 to help Mangione.

Abrams noted how disturbing he finds the support that people are showing Luigi.“I think it is very troubling that Luigi Mangione, based on the facts we know, has an enormous amount of support, and people donating to his defense fund,” Don told People in an interview.

Luigi Mangione has accepted almost $300,000 in donations from supporters who want to pay for his legal fees. pic.twitter.com/hyXywl852D — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2025

He also mentioned that Luigi isn’t someone who “needs” a defense fund. Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo stated that she is “very concerned about my client’s right to a fair trial”.

Agnifilo also accused the “ two warring jurisdictions” of treating her client like a “human ping-pong ball.” She went on to claim that state and federal authorities were treating Luigi as “political fodder” and “spectacle” by bringing him to New York.

Agnifilo seemed to be referring to the fact that Mangione was brought to New York in a helicopter. He was immediately surrounded by armed guards and journalists as he stepped out. He is currently in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center located in Brooklyn.