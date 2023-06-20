'Love Island' Fans Slam Mitch's 'Disrespectful' Comment to Leah During Shock Daytime Recoupling

Love Island fans were left shocked after Sunday night's surprise recoupling. It all became unfathomably shocking when contestant Mitch Taylor made a disrespectful comment. The producers introduced a daytime recoupling, deviating from the usual evening format, and adding an unexpected twist to the tenth series as per Daily Mail.

As the islanders gathered around the firepit, Mitch found himself losing his current match, Molly, to Zach, and his recent interest, Jess, to Sammy. Ultimately, he chose to recouple with Leah Taylor, who is well known for her aura in the show. However, it was Mitch's reason for choosing Leah that left everyone else speechless.

Also Read: 'Love Island' Star Jessie Wynter Hospitalized in Chicago Due to Mysterious Illness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Taylor (@leahjtaylorr)

Mitch rather bluntly stated that he wanted to couple up with Leah "because she has a good body." His straightforward comment left Medhi speechless, while other islanders looked on in disbelief and utter shock. Leah, too, appeared displeased as she walked over to Mitch, fuming with rage. Fans watching at home expressed their shock at Mitch's words, especially since they followed Sammy referring to Leah as "a test."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

One viewer tweeted, "Sammy got up and called Leah a test, and then Mitch followed up by talking about her body. It was a long day for her, man." Another viewer agreed, saying, "Sammy disrespected Leah massively, and then Mitch doubled down on that 'good body' comment." While another tweeted, "counting the amount of times mitch has embarrassed himself this week."

Also Read: Alyssa Griffin Stops Fans From Commenting About Her Co-Host Sunny Hostin Amid The Clash on 'The View'

Leah had experienced disrespect from Tyrique, Sammy, and now Mitch, who only complimented her physical appearance to be with her on the show. Fans were quick to question the intentions of the male contestants, who seemed focused on her looks without showing a genuine interest in having a genuine connection with the contestant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Also Read: Shakira Reveals She Once Made a Pilot Land the Plane in Barcelona Just to Kiss Gerard Piqué

The surprise daytime recoupling occurred following the exit of Andre and Charlotte from the villa. The boys were tasked with choosing fellow female contestants they wanted to pair up with. Jess and Sammy ultimately chose each other once again, along with Leah and Medhi, and Molly and Zachariah. Catherine, who had been heartbroken by Andre's departure, was chosen by the new contestant and an instant favorite amongst fans, Scott.

This added another unexpected twist to the recoupling on the reality show. The episode left fans eager to see how the dynamics within the villa would continue to unfold as they discuss their relationship status and carry on to become the ultimate winners.

More from Inquisitr

Madonna Debuts a Shaggy Wolf Haircut Along With Bare-Faced, Filter-Free Look Surprising Fans

Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Baby Photo of Daughter North Lined Up With Five Dolls