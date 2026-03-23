Weekend Chaos in Los Angeles— Brawl at Popular Restaurant Leaves Several Injured

While most people in Los Angeles were unwinding and enjoying the weekend, a major brawl at a restaurant turned fatal after a verbal altercation turned physical, and a fight broke out, after which the street was sealed.

Multiple people were injured in a violent brawl on Sunday at Zaya, a restaurant near 7th Street and Olive Street in Los Angeles. According to police, four women aged 26, 27, 28, and 37 were hurt in the incident. Two suffered stab wounds, while another was injured with a bottle. A fourth individual, who fled the scene, was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

According to ABC7, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to an emergency call about a possible stabbing at 5:30 pm at Zaya Restaurant and rushed to the scene. A staff member was allegedly winding up a party when a fight began, and the people involved turned violent.

Authorities said the most victims sustained injuries, including cuts to the arms and back. One person was said to be in moderate condition, while two others were left with minor injuries.

According to The Independent, the cops later found out that one individual who fled remains missing, and officials have not located him at the time of writing this story.

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Meanwhile, two suspects have been taken into custody and will most likely be booked on four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as the investigation continues.

As panic broke out, aerial footage showed a large emergency response, with police officers, firefighters, and multiple emergency vehicles gathered outside the restaurant and along the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, Zaya restaurant released a statement on Instagram after the incident and said, “We are aware of the incident that occurred earlier today. “While some situations develop unexpectedly and are beyond our control, the safety of our guests and staff remains our highest priority.

“We are especially grateful for the swift response of our team, as well as the immediate support of local law enforcement and emergency personnel,” it added.

The authorities also thanked the support of the local community in L. A, as well as the employees and first responders, for their quick response and support, and expressed appreciation for the public’s patience.

According to their official website, Zaya is an upscale restaurant anchored by a menu known for its Italian items, crafted cocktails and dimly lit ambience. California-based chef Ty Bri is the head chef who curated the parts of the exceptional menu.

According to reports, violent crime in Los Angeles declined by 3% last year compared to the previous year, yet many residents feel America’s second-largest city remains unsafe. Within the Los Angeles Police Department, the South Bureau saw a 23% decrease in homicides.

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Meanwhile, overall crime rates dropped by 3.2% from 2022 to 2023 and shooting victims declined by 10%, with 127 fewer victims reported compared to the previous year.

Other changes include a 36% drop in homeless-related homicides, a 10% decrease in Part 1 crimes overall, and a 26% decline in gang-related violence. However, serious hit-and-run crashes increased by 23%, while deadly DUI (Driving under the influence) related crashes rose 32%, and Pedestrian deaths also reached 13%.