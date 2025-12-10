Loomer Warns of “Bloodbath” for GOP After Miami’s Stunning Mayoral Shock

MAGA activist Laura Loomer warned on Wednesday that Republicans are in for a “bloodbath” in next year’s midterm elections after the red-leaning city of Miami elected a Democrat as mayor for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Loomer took to X shortly after the results rolled in and wrote, “A bright red city in a bright red state just went blue tonight. Midterms will be a bloodbath.” The Independent She described the victor, Eileen Higgins, as a “socialist” and warned that under her leadership, “President Trump’s Presidential library will now be constructed under the control of a rabidly anti-Trump Democrat who supports soft on crime policies.”

As we seen in Florida expect a bloodbath in the midterms. And we only have ourselves to blame. pic.twitter.com/7PgKlje3SC — ⚡️AmericaOnly⚡️ (@TrueMaga_) December 10, 2025

The staunch right-winger and Donald Trump supporter previously wrote on X, “Don’t let the radical left take over Miami, Florida.” She then urged her city to vote for the Republican candidate. But now that the mayor-elect is blue, it seems as if Miami has let her down.

Higgins defeated the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Emilio González, by roughly 19 points in Tuesday’s runoff — 59% to 41%, according to unofficial tallies. According to AP News, the win ends a nearly three-decade Republican hold on Miami’s mayoralty, and makes Higgins the city’s first Democratic and first female mayor since 1997.

IF YOU LIVE IN MIAMI, FLORIDA, GET OUT AND VOTE TODAY! Don’t let the radical left take over Miami, Florida. President Trump has endorsed Republican @Emilioformiami for Mayor of Miami. https://t.co/W3andF9VtB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 9, 2025

The upset comes amid a broader national push by Democrats before the midterms. And Loomer’s warning reflects growing concern among some in the MAGA base that recent local shifts could foreshadow trouble for GOP candidates across the country. The Guardian reports that many political watchers view Miami’s result as an indicator for Hispanic and urban voters. They have been increasingly unhappy with the economic strain and immigration policies.

Many on the left celebrated the Miami result because it shows how effective organizing and focusing on affordability and immigrant-friendly policies can succeed even in traditionally Republican areas. Democrats see the win as a way forward in other campaigns.

Meanwhile some Republican strategists may feel that the mayoral race was a fluke, according to Reuters. If the win is influenced by local issues such as housing costs and immigration enforcement, it may not predict what could happen nationally. However, the huge loss as well as the sharp 18-point margin of defeat rattled several GOP figures. This could affect potential 2026 candidates for 2026 and their fundraising plans.

Eileen Higgins has won the Miami Mayoral Election by 19 points! Harris won by just 1% last year. Higgins won across the city, only losing in the most heavily Cuban areas on the west end of the city, but even there Gonzalez did not have massive margins A solid win! #flapol pic.twitter.com/cu97xB01U5 — Florida Data Geek ✝️🇺🇦 (@MappingFL) December 10, 2025

This Miami mayoral election drew a lot of national attention for a few reasons. Miami is a Hispanic-majority city where immigration, housing affordability, and economic strain are major concerns. These are also hot topics for the Trump administration. Higgins campaigned heavily on reversing hardline immigration policies and expanding affordable housing. These issues resonated with many voters who are unhappy with the status quo. Voters who traditionally voted for the Republican party are now looking elsewhere.

The mayor-elect takes office just months before the 2026 midterms. Miami’s result could help Democrats to move forward with their bold campaigns. It could also force Republicans to reevaluate their stance on immigration and economic hardships.

For now, Loomer’s “bloodbath” warning is hitting right-wing social media circles in the feels. Whether it translates into real losses in 2026 remains to be seen.