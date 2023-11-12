The Top 9 Awkward Moments from the MTV VMAs 2021

In contrast to the pandemic-induced, safety-conscious production of the previous year, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards returned to the familiar, with live performances and an audience. However, as is often the case with live events, there were a few awkward moments. The VMAs showcased both the best and worst of live entertainment, from surprising omissions in acceptance speeches to unexpected onstage encounters. Here are the top nine awkward moments from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, including cringe-worthy and entertaining highlights from the star-studded evening.

1. Host Jamila Mustafa's Remark About Lil Nas X's Look During His Pre-show Interview

During Lil Nas X's pre-show interview at the VMAs in 2021, host Jamila Mustafa remarked on his appearance which sparked widespread debate. Mustafa responded to Lil Nas X's question about his appearance in a now-viral video by saying, "I'm not gon' say I'm hatin' on the fit, but let's move on." Many viewers were perplexed by the comment. Some saw it as refreshing honesty, appreciating her candid response. In contrast, others saw it as an excessive and unnecessary dig, especially given Lil Nas X's Rick James-inspired outfit, reports BuzzFeed. Despite the controversy, Mustafa and Lil Nas X both laughed at the comment, implying that it was intended as a harmless joke.

2. Jack Harlow And Tinashe's Flirtatious Pre-show Interview

Tinashe's interaction with Jack Harlow during the event's red-carpet interview raised eyebrows among fans who couldn't help but notice a flirtatious vibe. Some viewers thought the exchange was awkward, writing, "Tinashe and Jack's interaction was so awkward lmao." Others found Harlow's flirting amusing, with one writing, "NOT JACK HARLOW FLIRTING WITH TINASHE BAHAHAH [sic]." The two artists' playful dynamic added a layer of intrigue to the event, leaving fans buzzing about the chemistry they witnessed during the interview, reports Cosmopolitan.

3. Justin Bieber's Huge Hood

Bieber's decision to wear a massive hood throughout the VMAs raised eyebrows and perplexed fans. Many people wondered if it was even him under the hood and what was the point of the long disguise. One fan speculated on social media that he had a bad haircut, while another questioned the constant hood coverage during his performance. Fans were left perplexed by Bieber's enigmatic fashion choice, as they attempted to decipher the motivation behind his unusual and mysterious appearance at the event.

4. Travis Scott Not Mentioning Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott's VMA acceptance speech for Best Hip-Hop Video was notable for who he thanked and who he did not thank. While thanking Stormi, his mother, and his fans, he did not mention his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who was expecting their second child. This omission sparked interest and discussion among viewers, with one asking, "Is it weird Travis Scott didn't mention Kylie #VMA?" The lack of a mention of Jenner in such a public setting has fans speculating and wondering about the dynamics of their high-profile relationship.

5. Bieber's "Topical" Artist Of The Year Acceptance Speech

Attempts by Justin Bieber to address the state of the world during the VMAs were met with mixed reactions. He spoke in a hoodie about the unprecedented times marked by COVID and the power of music to unite people. While his speech appeared disjointed and self-important, it was one of the few times the event touched on social issues. Many found it disappointing that, in a time of global crises, Bieber was one of the few to address these concerns, recalling previous VMA speeches such as Fiona Apple's memorable "This world is bullshit" moment. Despite its flaws, his speech was a rare acknowledgment of the world's ongoing problems, per Pitchfork.

6. Doja Cat's Unconvincing Lip Synching

Doja Cat took a break from hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to perform live, but her performance disappointed some viewers. Simone Biles introduced the rapper and singer, who began her performance suspended in mid-air at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. As she fell to the ground, she sang Been Like This and You Right, as per Pitchfork. While Doja Cat's energetic stage presence was obvious, some fans found her lip-synching unconvincing, calling into question the authenticity of her performance.

7. The Brawl Between Machine Gun Kelly And Conor Mcgregor

The MTV VMAs saw a surprising and almost explosive moment on the red carpet when UFC legend Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly nearly collided. McGregor allegedly threw his drink at MGK moments before his girlfriend Megan Fox arrived. McGregor was photographed attempting to throw a punch at Kelly, but he missed, and security intervened. The reason for the scuffle remained unknown, with Kelly's representative denying the incident, per The New York Post. Kelly and Fox indicated their desire to avoid the confrontation by sharing a passionate kiss in front of the paparazzi. Notably, McGregor had a track record of similar incidents, including his infamous bus attack in 2018, which resulted in legal ramifications and anger management classes.

8. Bieber Not Mentioning Hailey Beiber In His Speech

Bieber thanked a long list of family members during his Best Pop Song acceptance speech but notably left out his wife, Hailey Bieber. The omission was not lost on viewers and fans, who took to social media to discuss the apparent blunder, per BuzzFeed. It sparked speculation and discussion about their relationship dynamics. While heartfelt acknowledgments are common in acceptance speeches, Beiber's omission of his wife left some wondering about the reasoning behind it and whether it represented a deeper meaning or was simply an unintentional lapse in the heat of the moment.

9. Billie Eilish's Reaction To Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez received an enthusiastic response from the audience at Brooklyn's Barclays Center during her appearance at the VMAs, with cheers and applause ringing out. What drew viewers' attention was 19-year-old Billie Eilish's reaction. MTV cameras caught Eilish looking dissatisfied as Lopez took the stage. Eilish twiddled her fingers instead of clapping, her face almost expressionless and bordering on a frown. This elicited a flurry of online comments. Some praised Eilish for her refined taste, while others expressed their agreement, with one commenter even declaring it the best moment of the night. The incident left fans and viewers curious about the circumstances surrounding Eilish's reaction, per The New York Post.

