‘Living Nostradamus’ Drops Shocking Prediction About This Couple – And It’s Not Romantic

2026 is just days away, and the predictions are already getting wild, especially the one aimed at this famous couple.

A Brazilian prophet, Athos Salomé, who is also known as the “Living Nostradamus’ claims he knows what’s coming for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s marriage. He predicted several forecasts for 2026, such as objects in space and solar storms.

He also made a specific prediction about the British Royal Family. His prediction is tied to the health of a royal family member. He spoke to Tyla, “As the Royal Family becomes more compact and predictable, Harry and Meghan move in the opposite direction: more independent, more media-driven and with a rapidly expanding ecosystem of their own.

He further added, “In 2025, Meghan strengthened her As Ever brand, expanded partnerships with streaming platforms and increased her presence in the US through lifestyle, wellness and light activism campaigns.”

So far, Salomé has successfully predicted the COVID pandemic and Queen Elizabeth‘s death. The real Michel de Nostredame was a mystic who made thousands of predictions in poems. He died in 1566 after making these predictions.

The current prophet uses the ancient spiritual entity called Putsatanachia and analyzes symbolic patterns and power cycles with the Hidden Kabbalah oracle. The Living Nostradamus also mentioned how Meghan’s career will flourish with new products using her Sussex title and documentaries.

She will have even more partnerships despite the British criticism. But there will also be a separation between the two when it comes to professional life. It might not be an actual marital breakup. So the prophet may be implying they will go their separate ways professionally, which sounds like what he calls a ‘creative separation.’

They may focus on themselves as individuals instead of a couple, to build their own brands. The prophet added, “This phenomenon – already dubbed a ‘creative divorce’ – is likely to deepen. Each will follow their own path in terms of image and projects, feeding speculation and parallel narratives throughout 2026.”

In the past, many tabloids have predicted their divorce due to tensions between the royals and them moving to the US. He also mentioned their relationship with the royals in 2026 will have “controlled distance” and no public confrontation. There may be a renewed conflict between the two parties, not a new one.