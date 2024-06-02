Lisa Vanderpump Criticized for 'Not Supporting Women' After Snubbing Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney

Lisa Vanderpump is facing backlash for seemingly snubbing former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney. The reality star was noticeably absent from the grand opening of their new sandwich shop, Something About Her. The shop opened in West Hollywood on May 22nd. Fans are accusing Vanderpump of not supporting women and playing favorites with the male cast members. The lead-up to the shop's debut was documented in the recent Vanderpump Rules season.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

After over a year of delays, permit issues, and a full renovation, Madix and Maloney were thrilled to finally open their dream business. However, their former boss and Bravo mentor did not appear to share in the celebratory spirit, as per TVShowsace. While friends like Andy Cohen and Stassi Schroeder attended the pre-opening party, Vanderpump was a no-show. This did not go unnoticed by viewers. "LVP really didn't write even one lil' Instagram story or post congratulating Katie and Ariana's business opening, after they have served her brand for over 10 years...she does not support women," one fan tweeted accusingly.

LVP really didn’t write even one lil’ instagram story or post congratulaing Katie and Ariana’s business opening, after they have served her brand for over 10 years… she does not support women pic.twitter.com/uDMno4Dfhh — ✨ Fanática 🧞‍♀️🍃✨🍉 (@crankyboricua) May 24, 2024

For now, Madix and Maloney seemingly go it alone without their former boss's backing. Others speculated Vanderpump was intentionally withholding public support due to behind-the-scenes drama. Some believed she may have sent an employee to "spy" at the new establishment. "I think she sent Penny to spy and report back so LVP could mess with A & K. You could see on their faces they had no idea what LVP was talking about so they escaped her nefarious plans for them. The best part is now the viewers are on to her!" a viewer claimed about Madix and Maloney's reunion appearance.

I think she sent Penny to spy and report back so LVP could mess with A & K. You could see on their faces they had no idea what LVP was talking about so they escaped her nefarious plans for them. The best part is now the viewers are on to her! 🚨 — Skewed_Halo (@Michal_Esssss) May 24, 2024

On the actual grand opening day, Tom Schwartz was the only Vanderpump Rules cast member to give Something About Her a social media shout-out. His Instagram story congratulating his ex-wife Maloney further fueled fan theories that Vanderpump is purposely distancing herself from the women of her former show. In a recent interview, Vanderpump provided an explanation for her absence - she wanted to give the sandwhich shop time to work out any kinks before extending official congratulations. "I don't invite anybody to my restaurants for the first two weeks. I want a minute to sort out all the problems before I say we're open," she stated, as per The Sun.

Tom Schwartz gives Something About Her a shout out on their grand opening. He’s the only one from the #PumpRules cast so far pic.twitter.com/cBUQcCS3nI — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 22, 2024

However, her reasoning did little to quell criticism. Many felt a simple social media post would have been appropriate to honor Madix and Maloney's years-long effort. Despite the controversy, Something About Her saw long lines during its opening days, suggesting the sandwiches were a hit regardless of Vanderpump's seal of approval. While Vanderpump claims to be taking a hands-off approach initially, her perceived special treatment of male former co-stars like Sandoval has rubbed many the wrong way.