After eight drama-filled seasons as one of the most controversial stars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna has decided to leave the popular Bravo reality series, reported People Magazine. The reality TV star confirmed her exit in January, stating in a statement that she was grateful for the opportunity but looking forward to new ventures after her lengthy run on the show. However, now, the reason behind her decision has also become public information.

In an exclusive tell-all with The Standard, Rinna revealed the real reason she exited RHOBH: escalating death threats from volatile fans. "The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," Rinna stated. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: “It’s time to go.” I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you," she further clarified.

This controversial departure followed a dramatic season 12 finale where Rinna took Kathy Hilton home after a heated night out. Details of Rinna's decision to leave the show were teased in a season 13 preview, showing Rinna's September 2022 email to the network confirming she would not return. The teaser also showed an anxious Jayne confessing she felt alone without her outspoken friend Rinna in her corner. “So I am walking in like a man of my own island,” Erika added. “My friend is gone.”

Reactions to Rinna's departure were mixed amongst Bravo fans and personalities. Network executive Andy Cohen expressed hope she would eventually come back, as per Daily Mail. But longtime RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump seemingly threw shade by tweeting 'Ding dong' about Rinna's exit news. While some fans were sad to see Rinna go, others were glad to see her leave the show. Rinna has not yet revealed any specific plans for what comes next but has hinted at having new projects in development. She stands by her unfiltered RHOBH legacy, insisting she always tried to be authentic on camera without regrets about her most outrageous moments.

Seeing the first 7 mins of Season 13 and it feels isolated already. 🫤 The missing ingredient is Lisa Rinna. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/oLGpKE55DL — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) October 19, 2023

Rinna joined RHOBH in 2014 for the fifth season and quickly established herself as a lightning rod amongst fans, beloved by some for her witty quips and hated by others for her aggressive approach. Nonetheless, Rinna was at the center of plenty of fiery feuds and memorable moments during her tenure. She sparred fiercely with co-stars like Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Denise Richards, to name a few, and was never one to back down from an on-camera battle. After eight tumultuous but memorable seasons of catfights, witticisms, and dramatics, Rinna is moving on from the massively popular franchise that made her a household name. She leaves behind a towering legacy as one of the most fiery and controversial Real Housewives in the show's history. RHOBH will undoubtedly feel quite different without her high wigs and constant pot-stirring when season 13 premieres later this year.

