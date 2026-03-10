Lisa Rinna Exposes Trump, Claims Calling Out the President Cost Her Major Opportunities; Says She Was “Politically Targeted”

Lisa Rinna’s history with President Donald Trump is a long one. Though the two met professionally during the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice, it set her up, as she ignored the initial red flags that later came to haunt her, costing her major career opportunities and her business.

According to The Daily Mail, the Mommy Meanest actress claimed that calling out President Trump publicly caused her to lose one of her most lucrative jobs. She discussed the details in her new memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It.

Her memoir disclosed several shocking disclosures about her life and career, stating how her anti-Trump remarks contributed to her getting dropped by QVC. In 2012, the 62-year-old had launched her own clothing brand. The Lisa Rinna Collection, in collaboration with QVC, instantly claimed the top spot on the shopping network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

She doubled down on her claim in her memoir, stating that the network’s decision to sack had a combination of factors. But she believes one of them “may have been politically motivated.” The veteran star referred to QVC’s sale to Qurate Retail Group, which is owned by John C Malone, a former Trump donor and a billionaire. Rinna wrote,

“QVC was sold to Qurate. The head of the company was majorly conservative and a huge Trump supporter and donor.”

Lisa Rinna had addressed the backlash on her Instagram before she had to split with the company. She claimed that the network was silencing her for her anti-Trump posts. She made a post during that period, writing that she can’t use her social media handles to express her political opinions because “Karens have bombarded QVC.”

She added that their unrest against her strong opinions is growing, and they are pressuring the company to fire her, or else they will not purchase their clothes. She added,

“It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family, but that is just what it is. Remember, you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.”

In the memoir, the RHOBH actress mentioned in the book that during the 2020 elections, she was heavily vocal about her emotions about Donald Trump. She referred to the time when they had to work together for two long seasons on The Celebrity Apprentice. The Good Advice actress mentioned that she believed she could talk and post about Trump.

Rinna expressed her shock at the President’s “ugliness and vileness and hatred” that made it unbearable for her to stay quiet about him. Following her criticism, she started receiving death threats from MAGA supporters and started losing followers on Instagram.

The Harry Loves Lisa actress mentioned that getting bashed by Donald Trump’s supporters and RHOBH fans making complaints about her was too much for QVC to handle. She added, “It didn’t make sense – we were still making gobs of money.”

It is jarring to read or hear people say they ‘didn’t know that Donald #Trump was like this’ – whenever. His past is an open book, full of examples of his serious flaws, whether draft dodging, business/personal failures, etc. One sees what one wants to https://t.co/ckOoe4sjST pic.twitter.com/jiUCPiDQMd — Ashok Dhillon (@GETAnalysis) February 24, 2026

Rinna continued that during her final days with QVC, she was forced to work with a new manufacturer that made fabric that did not fit her standards. She remarked, “The cut and the sewing, everything was inferior.” She added, “It was really less about Trump. He was just the final nail in the coffin.”

In another chapter (via The Independent), she reinforced her dislike towards Trump, calling him “horrible” and blaming him for ruining the world.” Rinna added, “I was as shocked as anybody at who he became.” However, she was not too surprised, believing he had finally taken the mask off.