Lisa Kudrow Responds to Jennifer Aniston's Claim About Disliking Audience Laughter During 'Friends'

Like numerous shows from its time, the popular sitcom Friends was recorded before a live studio audience. Recently, in an interview with Quinta Brunson for the Actors on Actors series, Jennifer Aniston reminisced about the experience of performing in front of live viewers, highlighting some of its downsides. Aniston also playfully remarked that her co-star Lisa Kudrow wasn't always fond of the audience's laughter during filming. As reported by the Daily Mail, she said, "Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed... She'd be like, ‘I'm not done! It's not that funny!"' However, Kudrow has now addressed the remarks.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, while discussing her upcoming TV series, Time Bandits, Kudrow clarified that she didn't have any hate for audiences, but rather sometimes found their laughter a bit too much. She said, "No, that's not exactly -- no, no. It irritated me if they would laugh for too long." She added, "God bless them. They were so excited to be there that sometimes the laughter would just be longer than if they would have laughed at anything else. I was like, 'All right, well, take it easy. It’s not that funny. And there's more to say'"

Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, and Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green, have maintained a close bond over the years. Aniston celebrated Kudrow's birthday last year with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. As reported by Us Weekly, she wrote, “Please join me in celebrating one of my favorite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you….I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come.”

Meanwhile, during last month's interview, Aniston got emotional recalling spending the premiere day of Friends with the late Matthew Perry. She said, "It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old. Because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC, Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored." She added, "So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up - she was in the sink - and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate."

Moving forward, she also admitted that not having social media helped the cast become closer. Aniston said, "It was in the '90s and 2000s, and we had a luxury of there not being social media or the internet, so we were so isolated and protected. You weren't faced with what people are commenting and ripping you apart or whatever. It was a dreamy time. It was really nostalgic. It was really an innocent time, where we could roam about the world a lot easier. Even though it became a big thing, we were able to be together and support. But again, there weren’t phones. It's not like hundreds of screens telling you what it is."