Lip Reader Reveals Melania Trump and Kate Middleton’s Private Conversation as UK Trip Comes to an End

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton finally got to spend some private time together after a series of official obligations. The two women took a walk through Frogmore Gardens, next to Windsor Castle, during the last leg of Donald Trump and Melania’s UK visit.

It was a refreshing sight for their fans as they bonded freely without any other senior royals in attendance. Both Kate and Melania dressed up rather casually for the outdoor event, and they chose to discuss education— something they both strongly believe in and have been working on in their official capacities.

The Princess of Wales and the First Lady of the United States encountered Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program designed for children aged 4 to 6. Both of them watched the kids make art who were learning about the natural world to earn their “Go Wild” badge.

First Lady Melania Trump and Princess Kate reward more badges to the children of the Scouts’ Squirrels program pic.twitter.com/QplfitzIUa — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 18, 2025

As Kate and Melania spent time with the children and talked about the importance and initiatives in the field of education, a professional lip reader decoded their private conversation.

According to The Mirror, popular lip reader Nicola Hickling observed Kate saying, “It gives me great comfort knowing all of these children are encapsulated in the educational spaces.”

“It can become quite overbearing, so that you can tend to the individual rather than ‘I need to do this or that,'” Kate reportedly further said to Melania.

“The work they do is incredible,” she also said.

Princess Kate and FLOTUS Melania Trump join forces. pic.twitter.com/XaS3aOfVgw — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) September 19, 2025

Hickling also decoded Melania’s response, who is believed to have shared her perspective on America’s educational landscape.

“I know. It’s the same in America, we can’t let it get too big, we owe this to our children,” the FLOTUS reportedly replied.

Both Kate and Melania are known to be working towards better education in their respective countries. After Donald Trump returned to the White House to serve his second term, Melania, in the capacity of First Lady, spearheaded the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education.

She also recently unveiled a Presidential AI Challenge in which she encouraged students to come up with ways to tackle community issues using AI under the guidance of their mentors and educators.

“We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare children in America,” Melania said this month, as her initiative is a part of the current administration’s mission to integrate AI across K-12 education.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Kate Middleton has undertaken various steps to promote early childhood development ever since she married Prince William in 2011. This includes last year’s program called ‘Happy Little Minds’, which aims to provide mental health support throughout a disadvantaged London community.

Donald Trump and Melania were on a three-day visit to the UK after King Charles invited them for a second state visit. The invitation marked a rare diplomatic gesture as the Royal Palace barely invites leaders for the second time.

However, the issues were serious this time as King Charles hoped to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and the trade tariffs that Trump imposed on the UK. The welcome was royal and grand, and the UK hopes for strengthened relations with the US going forward.