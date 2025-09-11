Lip Reader Reveals Donald Trump’s Heartbreaking 3-Word Comment to Melania at 9/11 Memorial.

Donald Trump‘s public appearances are often close to controversy. Be it for his explosive words or weird gestures and health troubles, netizens are always speculating around the POTUS. However, things looked different when he attended Pentagon to honor the 9/11 victims.

At the Pentagon on Thursday, as the names of the September 11 victims were read, Donald Trump stood alongside First Lady Melania Trump. In a particular moment, he leaned toward her and said a few words. “Just imagine it.”

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, Trump looked shaken as he said, “I just remembered they’re naming the people dying in the building. It’s crushing to hear this now. Just imagine it,” reports the Irish Star.

Body language expert Judi James later noted how different Trump looked from his usual public persona. She described him as “subdued by sadness.”

The Pentagon tribute was one of several ceremonies marking the 24th anniversary of the attacks. At Ground Zero in New York, moments of silence fell at the exact times the hijacked planes struck and when the Twin Towers collapsed. In Pennsylvania, mourners gathered in the field where Flight 93 went down to honor the passengers and crew who fought back against the hijackers.

James Lynch, who lost his father Robert in the World Trade Center, said the anniversary is still difficult. He and his family planned to attend a memorial near their New Jersey hometown before spending time together at the beach.

“It’s one of those things where any kind of grief, I don’t think it ever goes away,” Lynch said. “Finding the joy in that grief, I think, has been a huge part of my growth with this.”

The day before, Lynch joined thousands of volunteers in Manhattan to pack meals for people in need. This is one of many service projects now tied to the anniversary.

This year’s remembrances came amid massive political tensions. Just a day earlier, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a Utah college. Hence, extra security was employed at the New York ceremonies.

Still, across all three memorial sites — the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Shanksville, the focus was on the names, the silence, and the people who never came home.