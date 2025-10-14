Lip Reader Catches Donald Trump’s Bold Words to Emmanuel Macron During Uncomfortable Handshake

On October 13, Donald Trump met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. During a global summit in Egypt, the Republican leader returned with one of his long and bizarre handshakes when he met the French President. However, more than that, their conversation has garnered some attention. A lip reader has tried to decode what the two leaders discussed.

Given that Macron and Trump already have hostility towards each other over the Gaza conflict, their conversation at the recent summit could have been quite intense. It began when the French President joined others in recognizing the state of Palestine, which Trump describes as “honoring Hamas.”

🚨JUST NOW: French President Emmanuel Macron gets MAN HANDLED by President Trump during an AKAWARD handshake. Emmanuel Macron is an EMBARRASSMENT to the French People. pic.twitter.com/r6xTl3yIXa — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 13, 2025

At the Monday summit, world leaders discussed the future of Gaza. Macron and Trump also joined the conversation. However, ultimately, they ended up agreeing to continue their discussion privately. Lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed what the two could have talked about during their private chat.

According to The Mirror US, the lip-reading experts claim, Trump asked his French counterpart, “Nice to see you, so you agreed.” Macron’s response couldn’t be decoded as he seemingly faced away from the camera. Trump then asked him, “Is it genuine?”

“Of course,” replied the French President. “Okay, so now I want to know why. You hurt me. I already know. I am making peace,” said Trump. Then, Macron tapped the POTUS’s hand and looked down at it, saying, “Excuse me.” Keep in mind, all of these conversations went on as Trump continued his aggressive handshake, at this point even tightening his grip further.

This is when things got intense as the French leader said, “Let’s handle this behind closed doors.” Donald Trump fired back, “I only hurt the other.”

“I see. We will see about that – you will see what is about to happen,” Macron responded, making his hostility towards Trump known. “I’d like to see you do it. Do it, I will see you in a bit,” said the POTUS.

Marcon and Trump’s unusually long handshakes are nothing new. This time, their handshake lasted about 26 seconds, while the heated conversation also continued between them. Their bizarre handshake took place while they were posing for photos. At some point, the leaders even changed their grips and pulled at one another. At the end, it felt like they were just holding hands.

Social media users couldn’t help but joke about Macron and Trump’s handshake at the Egypt summit. “Diplomacy, but make it WWE,” wrote one user, while others called it an “arm wrestle battle.”