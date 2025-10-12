From Justin Trudeau to Emmanuel Macron – Donald Trump’s Awkward Handshakes That Shook the World

Donald Trump has gradually become quite famous concerning his handshakes, and when he does one, it turns into something peculiar. Throughout the years since he has come to the limelight, there have been multiple instances where he has yanked world leaders and even held their hands a little too long, making things awkward, and often downright uncomfortable to watch.

They’ve often been described as ‘power shakes,’ leaving everyone from prime ministers to presidents wondering whether they’re greeting Trump, or entering an arm-wrestling match. “Adding to the spectacle, Trump’s bruised hand — a headline-grabber in 2025 — only fueled the fire. Although the White House dismissed it as a ‘minor soft-tissue irritation from frequent handshaking,’ critics weren’t convinced. Many joked that karma had finally caught up with him.

Multiple body language experts have taken a dig into this, and have stated it to be “Trump Pump.” Well-known expert Tonya Reiman has said that “the purpose is to assert dominance and power quickly through a physical gesture.” Patti Wood dubbed it the “death clasp” and disclosed the irony: Trump, once a self-confessed germaphobe, was not in for of shaking hands before he stepped into politics. Former FBI agent Joe Navarro also weighed in, calling it “garbage from the 1980s” and said, “There is nothing either empirical or scientific that says that playing hand jiu-jitsu makes the other person respect you more.”

Trump didn’t spare former President Barack Obama either, as after the 2016 election, their handshake was as icy as their relationship. Though Obama initiated it, and also looked at Trump’s eyes, but his eyes were locked into Obama’s tie instead, which made the handshake even more classic move. Given Trump’s history of pushing the false “birther” conspiracy, the moment was painfully tense. Obama later joked, “There’s an extra spring in my step tonight… I am so relieved that the whole birther thing is over.”

The 2017 handshake between Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron was pure gold for meme-makers. Trump clamped on and refused to let go, holding Macron’s hand for a jaw-dropping 29 seconds. Macron tried everything, pointing, laughing, even shifting his stance, but Trump held tight. At one point, Brigitte Macron tried to help, only for Trump to grab her hand too. The whole scene was painfully awkward, and Melania, wisely, kept her distance.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe probably still remembers his 19-second struggle in the Oval Office. At first, Abe smiled politely. A few seconds later, he looked desperate to escape. When Trump finally released him, Abe visibly sighed in relief and rolled his eyes, all caught on camera. Trump, oblivious, quipped about Abe’s “strong hands.”

In 2017, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau came prepared. When Trump tried his signature yank, Trudeau planted his free hand on Trump’s shoulder, locking him in place. Internet users called it the ultimate “maple leaf power move.” One X user wrote, “THE STRENGTH of Trudeau’s HANDSHAKE… Strong leader.”

At the 2017 ASEAN summit, Trump found himself in a cross-body handshake chain, and it did not go well. He got confused, crossed the wrong arms, and fumbled awkwardly before finally catching on. The internet roasted him mercilessly, pointing out that maybe his “short arms” were the real issue. Whether he’s clutching, pulling, or fumbling, one thing’s for sure, Donald Trump’s handshakes are as headline-grabbing as his speeches.