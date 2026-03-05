Lip reader breaks down Kai Trump and Travis Kelce’s conversation about Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift has built an indelible legacy in the music world for over a decade with era-defining sounds and soul-baring storytelling. Whether it’s “on the land, the sea, or the sky,” Swift has won hearts, and her influence has become hard to miss.

However, the ‘Blank Space’ singer could not influence the President of the United States. Swift’s feud with Donald Trump has always been high-profile. While Trump’s criticism of the pop star seems only to grow, not everyone in the president’s family is against her.

A professional lip reader recently suggested that Kai Trump may not fully agree with President Donald Trump’s views on music. The expert claimed the president’s 18-year-old granddaughter appeared to appreciate Taylor Swift during a private conversation with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce says hi to Kai Trump while attending a TGL golf event in Florida. (via Page Six) pic.twitter.com/nez0bJQg0s — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 4, 2026

The conversation took place at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, during TGL golf action on Tuesday. The two were spotted speaking on the turf as Jupiter Links GC defeated The Bay Golf Club by a score of 9–6.

Video of the exchange rapidly spread online, leaving many viewers eager to know what the conversation was about, mainly because Kelce is engaged to Taylor Swift, and Kai comes from a family that has openly clashed with the pop icon and her opinions.

According to a report by The Mirror, the president’s granddaughter reportedly said, “Oh, I love that and everything Taylor sings. She’s really good.” After that, Kai was spotted nodding her head as she said, “Yeah, a hundred percent.” It could not be determined what Kelce said to her, as the camera placement was such that his mouth was covered.

Kelce regularly appears in celebrity tournaments and pro-am events. Trump, on the other hand, is a competitive amateur golfer who made her LPGA debut in 2025 and has committed to playing college golf at Miami.

Kelce also won in the Closest to the Pin contest at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open and had earlier partnered with Patrick Mahomes to defeat Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match VIII, one of the sport’s most notable exhibition events.

In 2023, Kelce won the long drive competition at the American Century Championship with an impressive 363-yard shot. He also accidentally hit a ball, which struck a woman in the head at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, was also spotted praising Taylor Swift during her visit to a children’s hospital in Washington, D.C. During her conversation with the young children present in the hospital, she asked who their favorite music artist was, and when a child named the “Bad Blood” singer, she smiled and responded with, “She is very talented,” as reported by the NY Post.

The moment was lighthearted, yet its timing was striking, as days before Trump praised the pop star, the president of the United States claimed that ever since he stopped liking her, Swift was “no longer hot.”