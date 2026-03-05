An Ex Might Make Taylor Swift ‘Furious’ Ahead of Her Wedding With Travis Kelce – Here’s Why

Taylor Swift is all set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce. However, sources say that many close to the pop star feel that her big day might get overshadowed by her ex’s “activities.” As per reports, Matty Healy, who had a brief romance with Swift in the past, is also planning to get married around the same time as her.

Healy will reportedly marry United States model Gabbriette Bechtel within weeks after Swift and Kelce’s wedding. The sources have claimed that this might have made Swift “furious.” Healy and Bechtel’s big day is scheduled for July 2026, which is just around a month after the Shake It Off singer’s wedding.

Although the high-profile pair has not confirmed their wedding date yet, as per various reports, Swift and Kelce will tie the knot on June 13 at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island. Meanwhile, Healy’s wedding is set to take place in California.

The Sun reports that Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matty Healy are dating. pic.twitter.com/nLypzaRoZ4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 3, 2023

The unusual overlapping of dates could make the pop star “furious” as “both of them occupy such a huge place in pop culture, even a small overlap in their personal timelines becomes a talking point.”

A source told RadarOnline.com, “the prospect of them potentially getting married within weeks of one another has inevitably brought that brief relationship back into the conversation.” This is something Swift might not want right after she starts a new life with Kelce.

The source added that if Healy’s wedding ends up overshadowing that of Swift’s, then, “fans and commentators are naturally going to draw comparisons and revisit the history between them.” It’s only natural that this may likely leave “Swift a bit furious, as she wants her wedding free of talk of her exes’ activities.”

Swift and Healy had a brief and “whirlwind” romance in 2023. However, the couple had known each other since 2014, and therefore, there have been on-and-off rumors about their connection. Shortly after, the pop icon began dating Kelce. In August 2025, Swift got engaged to the National Football League (NFL) star.

matty healy & gabbriette betchel, a timeline thread in honor of their engagement 💌 pic.twitter.com/XJC4r1RBhh — jess ⎕ (@trumanpotb) June 12, 2024

Since then, fans have been really curious about their wedding. The couple plans on conducting a heartfelt ceremony, focusing on personal relationships, rather than having a big fat wedding. Sources have revealed that they plan on keeping it “intimate” and “personal.”

As per insiders, there would be high-level security at their wedding, along with nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) to maintain that privacy.

Back in September 2025, a source told People, “[They] want to keep it more private. It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”