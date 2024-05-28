Lionel Messi Delivers Oscar-Worthy Performance for Will Smith, Leaving Him Speechless in Viral Video

Hollywood superstars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence got an unexpected surprise from soccer legend Lionel Messi. It was ahead of their new Bad Boys movie release. In a hilarious viral video, Messi gave Smith and Lawrence an "Oscar-worthy" performance that left them speechless. The playful clip begins with Smith and Lawrence standing in a Miami backyard. They are overlooking the water and looks like the are preparing to kick a neon soccer ball. As Smith points out where he plans to strike the ball, Messi nonchalantly strolls into the frame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Without uttering a word, the Argentine maestro casually approaches the ball and delivers a perfectly-struck shot directly into the camera, stealing the spotlight just like at the infamous 2022 Oscars incident involving Smith and Chris Rock. The unexpected cameo from Miami's new king fits perfectly, as the fourth installment of the iconic Bad Boys buddy cop franchise, titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is set in the same city Messi now calls home after joining Inter Miami CF. Smith and Lawrence reprise their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for one last thrilling adventure when the movie hits theaters worldwide on June 5th, as per Yahoo!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

While Messi may have caught Smith and Lawrence off guard, the three global icons clearly share a fun, playful rapport off-camera. Messi and Smith embraced in a heartfelt moment in February after Inter Miami's win over Real Salt Lake, with the actor congratulating the soccer superstar on another milestone in his illustrious career, as per Sports Tiger. Their friendly dynamic was on full display in the viral video. The crossover video is the perfect pre-release promotion, combining two massively popular franchises - the action-packed Bad Boys movies and the incredible talents of the one-and-only Messi.

🇺🇸 Will Smith ✖️ Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/nYGFnazL2q — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 22, 2024

Beyond the humor, the clip also captures Messi in the type of casual look. He is in a low-key environment that fans rarely see him in. On the field, he dazzles with mind-bending dribbles and pinpoint precision that have made him a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. But video shows him kicking a ball in flip-flops and shorts. Messi reminds everyone he's just a regular guy who just somehow happens to be extraordinarily gifted at soccer. The video has gone viral across social media. Racking up millions of views and sparking endless memes and jokes about Messi showing up Smith and Lawrence.

On an unrelated note recently a modified poster featuring Smith sparked speculation regarding the authenticity of the 2025 Mrs. Doubtfire remake. In the picture, Smith is seen attempting to imitate Robin Williams' appearance from the first film by dressing in floral attire, wearing a wig, and sporting round glasses. Fans of Mrs. Doubtfire shouldn't get too thrilled because it's clear that this poster is phony. There is almost no chance that Mrs. Doubtfire will ever be revived in any way with Smith or anybody else.