Life Beside Kristi Noem Has Come at a Heavy Cost for Her Husband Bryon

Apart from her political career as DHS secretary, Kristi Noem has garnered a lot of humiliating attention for various reasons. Ranging from shooting dogs, getting banned on tribal lands, to alleged affairs, Neom hasn’t been able to shake off the attention and trolling.

This has made life harder for Kristi Noem’s husband, Bryon Noem. He is constantly under the radar of trolls and unwanted attention because he’s right in the middle of it. The former basketball coach tries to keep a low profile, but he often is the subject of ridicule when people troll his wife.

In rare interviews, Bryon tends to be light and drama-free, but his life has become hard thanks to Kristi. The most damaging for him are the affair rumors involving his wife and Corey Lewandowski.

I’m beginning to think the reason Kristi Noem’s husband didn’t divorce her after her years long affair with Corey Lewandowski is that he didn’t wanna end up in the gravel pit too. 😬 pic.twitter.com/2dXj4znEEW — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) April 27, 2024



The rumors of a former political advisor and Kristi go as far as them making it in public and living close to each other. This has humiliated Bryon as people comment with snide remarks. One of them posted Who’s Bryon? I thought you were married to Corey Lewandowski when Kristi uploaded photos with her husband.

Another legal issue that Kristi was in the middle of was getting banned from South Dakota tribal lands. She always ends up in controversies, even when it’s about her kids. There’s a rumor that she used her political connections to get her eldest daughter a job in the government right after college.

So she got success from nepotism after getting rejected for a real estate license. We can guess how this controversy may have impacted Bryon’s peace. Their relationship has reportedly been on the rocks, with speculation that they barely live together.

Your new Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, with her boyfriend Corey Lewandowski. Kristi is still married, but hey…it’s complicated. Rubio #TuesdayVibe Good Tuesday pic.twitter.com/OwieUem7Nb — SM (@sensiblemiddle) November 12, 2024



Kristi’s political career keeps her away from their farm, which is close to Castlewood. Amid her work travels, Bryon stayed behind so their son could remain in school without moving around.

Ever since Noem moved to DC, she has seen her husband even less often, and she has also been hanging out with Corey at her apartment.

It may have been great for Kristi and her career, but the sudden move to get into politics after her father passed away made things harder for her husband. He had to pick up a lot of responsibilities to keep the family together.