‘Liar, Liar’ — Donald Trump Caught in a Blatant Lie During Football Game Appearance

Donald Trump was caught lying about never lying. The President attended a football game in Washington D.C., recently when the incident unfolded. The 79-year-old joined sports commentators to talk about his football past and was caught in a lie.

President Trump graced the field in D.C. for the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game on Sunday. He was joined by Josh Harris, the owner of the Commanders, in a private box for the event. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also attended the game with him.

President Donald Trump is here at the Washington Commanders game, as they host the Detroit Lions.

When shown on the Jumbotron the crowd started to boo. pic.twitter.com/ztcRrFxkiC — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) November 9, 2025

The 79-year-old was met with a chorus of boos from the crowd upon his arrival. Trump hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to attending sport events since he began his second term. He has been booed several times by fans on several occasions.

This time was no different. His appearence 80 minutes later through a flyover just made it worse. He then joined sports commentators Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma in their booth during the third quarter of the game.

The commentators pulled out a photo of the President during his college days. The photo showed a youthful Trump posing with his former football team from the New York Military Academy.

“So we were trying to look up your stats. How many touchdowns did you have back then? Six? Seven?” Vilma inquired. The President went on to admit that he “wasn’t sure” if he had scored any touchdowns in his football career at all.

“It was a long time ago…. At least you realize that I never tell a lie, right?” he added. Trump’s lie was busted quickly when NBC’s fact-checkers pointed out that a report earlier this year found 12 falsehoods in Trump’s joint address to Congress

He was also asked how America is currently doing as a nation. The 79-year-old claimed “we’re doing great” and “prices are coming way down.” He also spoke about his love for sports by noting how it was a “microcosm of life.” Trump suggested that it was a combination of “the good, the bad, the ugly.”

He added that there are two sides to it, the triumph and the problem. “You’ve got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs. You can never quit. You can never give up,” he concluded.

“What is it about sports that you enjoy the most?”@POTUS: “I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life… you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit — you can NEVER give up.” pic.twitter.com/8xT7d4iB7e — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 9, 2025

Trump’s recent appearance marked a first in modern history. He became the first sitting President to attend an NFL game since 1978. He not only seems to have taken a keen interest in the sport but also in becoming part of it.

A report from ESPN revealed that the President wanted the Commanders’ new stadium to be named after him. An insider even claimed that Trump planned to bring up the idea with Harris during Sunday’s game.