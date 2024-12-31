Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Reportedly Urged the One Direction Singer to ‘Take Utmost Care’ Weeks Before His Death

Shocking details related to Liam Payne‘s mental health have come out in public. As per a report in TMZ, court documents show that his psychiatrist stopped treating him back in September. The psychiatrist mentioned in the note that Payne needed a “higher level of care” for his mental health. After carefully thinking about the options, the doctor decided to end the professional ties with the One Direction singer. Even though the treatment ended, the psychiatrist gave Payne a plan to help him keep working on his mental health and emphasized how he should continue to follow the path of rehabilitation.

According to the documents, the plan included some important steps for Payne to follow. He was told to avoid heavy drinking, take his prescribed medication as directed, and go to therapy every week. These steps were meant to help him deal with his mental health struggles. The psychiatrist also suggested that Payne get more tests done. She provided a list of rehab centers and specialists who could help him recover.

In her final letter, the psychiatrist wished Payne well. She wrote, “Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being.” Liam was quite vocal about his struggle with depression. In July 2023, the singer gave detailed insights about his 100-day journey in rehab. “I definitely don’t need those things anymore. The party’s over,” he said after celebrating six months of sobriety.

Liam Payne autopsy REVEALED. 😳‼️ It shows he had several drugs in his system, including c*caine, pink c*caine (a mix of m*th, k*tamine, and MD*A), b*nzodiazepines, and cr*ck, according to ABC. pic.twitter.com/LMmb8N1sIQ — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) October 21, 2024

He further said, “I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I’ve got more of a handle on it. I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore. And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work.”

Earlier reports shared the sad news about Payne’s death. The singer passed away after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Casa Sur Palermo at Buenos Aires, Argentina. He suffered fatal injuries, and a toxicology report showed he had multiple substances in his body when he died.

Now, five people are facing charges related to his death. This includes one of Payne’s friends and a hotel worker. Liam Payne was laid to rest in the UK on November 20. Family and close friends gathered to say their goodbyes and honor his memory. Fans of the singer are shocked to know that his psychiatrist stepped back to treat the singer, suggesting that he needed a high level of care and monitoring.