Liam Payne Was ‘Acting Erratic’ Before Death as He Smashed His Laptop and Escorted Back to His Room

Liam Payne’s final day alive was marked by a troubling incident in the lobby of his Buenos Aires hotel, just hours before his tragic death. An eye-witness reported that the former One Direction star was "acting erratic," raising concerns about his mental health. According to reports, Payne was seen smashing his laptop in a fit of rage, causing a scene that led to hotel staff intervening. The singer reportedly needed to be escorted back to his room, as his behavior became increasingly concerning. After this unsettling episode came the devastating news that Payne had fallen to death later that afternoon.

As per The Sun, at around 5 pm on October 16, Payne fell from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, landing on a wooden deck below. A spokesperson for the local ambulance service shared, “The alarm was raised at 5.04 pm local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur. At 5.11 pm an ambulance arrived and the man was certified dead. There was no possibility of resuscitating him.” A red tent was quickly set up as investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Payne had been open in the past about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. Earlier in 2023, he shared in a YouTube video that he had been six months sober after spending over 100 days in rehab. Payne candidly admitted, "I was in bad shape up until that point. I was watching this beautiful symphony, I was having a drink, and I thought, 'You know what, this isn't really serving me at all, I don't really need this right now.' It's the first time I've ever put a drink down and gone to someone else, 'You finish this, I don't need this right now.' And I haven't picked one up since, which has almost been six months, which I'm excited about."

As per Mirror, the singer arrived in Argentina on September 30, initially to support his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, during his concert in Buenos Aires. Payne appeared in high spirits during Horan’s performance, dancing along with fans in the audience. However, in the weeks that followed, his behavior seemed to take a dark turn. Payne’s personal life has also been under scrutiny in recent months. He was facing legal threats from his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, who accused him of persistent and unwanted contact following their breakup. Her lawyers revealed, "Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information. She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."

Henry shared, "Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone, not only from his phone, it's always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it's gonna come from.” As news of Payne’s tragic passing spread, heartbroken fans and celebrities took to social media to express their grief. Harry Styles’ mother shared an emotional tribute, writing, "Just a boy…" Payne leaves behind his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl Cole.