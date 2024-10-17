'Aggressive' Liam Payne Was Intoxicated and 'Destroying' Room, Hotel Manager's Leaked 911 Call Revealed

Liam Payne's tragic death has struck the fans globally with huge shock. The One Direction alum was 31 years old when he died from a fall from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne's death on October 16 was preceded by an emergency call to 911. The hotel manager of the hotel where Payne vacationed with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy called the police informing them about an 'aggressive man.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave J Hogan

According to Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencias (SAME), the neighborhood police were "directed to the hotel by a 911 call reporting an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," as reported by E! News. After 5 pm (local time) the hotel manager told the police, "He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please."

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, shared with AP News that the Strip That Down hitmaker fell from the third floor of the premises. Furthermore, Emergency Medical Services Director Alberto Crescenti also said that the music sensation experienced 'serious injuries' due to the fall, as per The Independent, and that official investigations are underway.

Payne was pronounced dead on the spot after he was spotted lying in a pool of blood. The young musician is survived by his parents, two elder sisters, and a 7-year-old son. Fans poured in their deepest condolences for Payne, with most taking to social media to recount the many ways in which the pop singer impacted their lives.

Amid all this, one of Payne's recent snaps has grabbed eyeballs. Previously, the singer had shared a snap about his trip to Argentina with Cassidy; Payne also planned on seeing his former bandmate and close friend Niall Horan for his show there. All of this came after Payne shared a video in which he said, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk," as per the Daily Mail.

Furthermore, according to E! News, Payne also has a history of substance abuse and revealed in July 2023 that he was in rehab for 100 days. But, as per various accounts, Payne had also been sober for six months straight. As of now, since investigations are underway, no comment has been made by authorities about whether they suspect foul play or another cause of death.

It's also worth noting that Payne was also involved in a legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Maya Henry. The former couple had parted ways in 2022, but Henry had filed a cease and desist notice against the late singer for incessantly texting her and her loved ones. According to the Daily Mail, her lawyer shared, "‘Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information. She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."