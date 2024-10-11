One Direction Singer Who Allegedly Threw Liam Payne ‘Up a Wall’ During Fight Has Been Revealed

Initially, members of One Direction seemed like the best of friends, but behind the scenes, there was some real tension. Liam Payne revealed in 2022, during a controversial interview on Logan Paul’s podcast, that he was involved in a backstage fight (with a fellow band member) that became violent when the anonymous bandmate allegedly pushed him against a wall. Now, Payne's ex-fiance, Maya Henry, has claimed that it was Zayn Malik who reportedly threw Payne against the wall.

Over the weekend, Henry took to TikTok to reply to a fan's video that asked people to guess who might have thrown Payne up against a wall. As reported by Page Six, in a duet video, Henry said, “OK, I see this all the time, everywhere. I’ve heard this insufferable story so many times, and he told me it was Zayn, so.” Henry’s video soon went viral on social media platforms over the weekend. Several social media users reacted to this revelation as one X user said, "Wait, what? Zayn and Liam had beef like that? Wild how much we don't know about what goes on off-stage."

Another person stated, "The dynamics between the One Direction members have always been complex, and Liam Payne has been open about his disagreements with some of his former bandmates, including Zayn Malik." A third X user commented, "Wow, this adds a whole new layer to the One Direction drama! Maya's revelation about Zayn and Liam definitely has fans talking. Can't believe how intense things got behind the scenes!" Another person said, "It’s unfortunate to see past tensions come to light, especially when fans have such fond memories of the band. Hopefully, they can find a way to resolve any lingering issues privately..."

In 2022, the former One Direction singer went viral after claiming that the band members all hated each other. Payne said, “Like, come to blows hate each other, it was close. There was one moment where there was an argument backstage, and one member in particular threw me up a wall.” As reported by The Independent, he added, “If you don’t remove those hands, there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.” Fans have since been eager to find out who else was involved in the fight, sparking several rumors about Payne's bandmate since the interview.

In one instance, Payne spoke about Malik and said, “If I had to go through what he went through – with his growth and whatever else. My parents are overly supportive to the point where it’s annoying at times. Zayn had a different upbringing in that sense. You can always look at the man for where he is and say: ‘Oh yeah, whatever, that guy’s a d**k." As reported by the Mirror, he added, “But at the end of the day, once you’re understanding what he’s been through to get to that point – and also whether or not he wanted to be there.” One Direction skyrocketed to global fame, dropping multiple Top 10 albums and headlining world tours.