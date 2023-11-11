When Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg Struggled Behind The Scenes of 'The View'

In 2007, Whoopi Goldberg took on the role of moderator on the popular talk show The View, a move initially celebrated by then-host Barbara Walters. The Baltimore Sun reported Walters expressing her enthusiasm for Goldberg's addition, describing her as "brilliant, funny, and irrepressible," and expressing anticipation for a "great new chapter for The View." However, according to Jenny McCarthy's revelations in her book Ladies Who Punch, the dynamics between Goldberg and Walters did not unfold as smoothly as anticipated.

Despite the official announcement of Goldberg as the show's moderator, McCarthy claimed that Walters continued to express a desire to moderate on occasion. McCarthy disclosed in the book that there was a "war" between Walters and Goldberg regarding the moderation responsibilities. McCarthy painted a poignant picture of Walters approaching Goldberg and requesting to moderate, only to be met with refusal. "It broke my heart when Barbara would shuffle to Whoopi and say, 'Can I moderate, please?' And Whoopi would say no," McCarthy shared, emphasizing the emotional toll of the conflict.

The tension reportedly persisted even after Walters left the show in 2014. Goldberg allegedly made disparaging remarks about Walters during a segment testing S.E. Cupp for a position on The View, as reported by TMZ. According to an insider, Goldberg referred to Walters as an "85-year-old woman who's mad about everything for 2 years, and I need a break." On Goldberg's debating skills, she said, ""Whoopi can knock over anyone in a debate," shared McCarthy. "Her voice is strong not only in meaning but also in sound. I was able to get a point out in three words — like 'I don't agree' — and that's all I would be able to say. I would be stepped on or interrupted."

Whoopi Goldberg acknowledges Barbara Walters as we celebrated 5,000 shows of @TheView on Thursday: “On behalf I think of all of us, thank you for inviting us to be a part of your legacy here on @TheView.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/OBccfw5OUp — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2019

Goldberg's comments highlighted a strain that had apparently lingered for years. Goldberg addressed the recurring issue during an episode of The View saying, "We used to have this conversation every couple of months on this show because Barbara would pose that same question: 'Well, why can't I say it?' I said, 'Well, go ahead and do it. See what happens.' Because people want to know. I say, 'Well, you can say it. Go ahead.'"

The self-made Oscar-winner approaching her 68th birthday, recently expressed strong opinions on millennials during a heated segment on The View. The discussion was sparked by co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, who highlighted the challenges faced by her generation, including the housing crisis, financial crisis, and the impact of 9/11. Griffin, representing millennials born between 1981 and 1996, emphasized her generation's difficulties, with 49 percent of people living with their parents and a shifting perspective on the American Dream. She specifically mentioned the challenges of owning a home and starting a family in the current economic conditions. With her reported $85 million fortune as a baby boomer, Goldberg didn't hold back her response.

