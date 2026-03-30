Lesser-Known Facts About Lauren Sanchez

Lauren Sanchez has come into the spotlight since her days with Fox News. However, she had a true taste of fame after tying the knot to Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos. The pair’s relationship has been extremely scrutinized, while Lauren has been criticized for her fashion choices while stepping out with her husband.

However, what many might not know is that Sanchez comes from very humble beginnings. Speaking about her childhood with The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother’s car when she would go clean houses, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have a career.”

Lauren Sanchez is unrecognizable in adorable throwback snap as she opens up about her childhood struggles https://t.co/wMrpeluncs — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 9, 2025

Sanchez kickstarted her career after graduating from the University of Southern California. Then, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona and started working as a local news anchor. Soon, she got the opportunity to host the nationally broadcast show Extra.

“When I first became a reporter, I did it because there was no one else I thought that looked like me,” Sanchez said about the gig, which she hosted for years. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that she became a true household name. At that time, she began co-hosting the show Good Day LA.

One of the most interesting but lesser-know fact about her must be her return to The View. According to TMZ, the journalist failed to audition to co-host the show back in 2000, but was brought back to it almost 14 years later, marking an impressive comeback.

Sanchez sure has some vivid interests, given that she likes to fly planes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the woman has always been keen on it, as her father, Ray Sanchez, was a flight instructor and mechanic. According to The Daily Mail, she even dreamed of becoming a flight attendant, but was reportedly told she was overweight for the job. Speaking of her passion for flying planes, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was always in the hangar growing up but knew nothing about flying.”

Lauren Sánchez Bezos Shows Off Her Pilot Skills in Helicopter Photo: https://t.co/avWOIKK7cL pic.twitter.com/xoHhaz00E2 — E! News (@enews) September 6, 2025

After she got her helicopter license, Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation, which is reported to be the first female-owned aerial film and production company, as per the Wall Street Journal. She had worked as a consultant on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Twilight director Catherine Hardwick’s Miss Bala.

Speaking about her passion, Sanchez lamented that the aviation space “is dominated by men.” She told The Hollywood Reporter, “There’s nothing physical about flying a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There’s no reason more women aren’t in this. I want to be in a helicopter all the time. Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off, and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be.'”