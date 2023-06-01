Leonardo Dicaprio Dines With Mysterious Dark-Haired Woman and His Mom in London

Leonardo DiCaprio's romantic relationships have continuously fascinated popular culture, creating a constant buzz. The renowned Oscar-winning actor has frequently grabbed attention with his speculated love interests, and he is back in the spotlight once more.

As per a report from Page Six, the Hollywood sensation, 48, was seen dining in London on Tuesday with Neelam Gill, 28, a British model of Indian descent. Joining them were DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and other friends.

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Gareth Cattermole ; (R) Mike Coppola

Page Six managed to acquire exclusive photographs showing the "Titanic" star leaving the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday, attempting to maintain a discreet presence. DiCaprio maintained his typical appearance, donning a black bomber jacket, jeans, white sneakers, and his distinctive baseball cap. Furthermore, he obscured his face using a black face mask that covered everything except his eyes. His mother, 80, was captured in photographs leaving alongside her partner, while Gill trailed behind. Both Indenbirken and Gill opted for all-black ensembles during the outing.

The expedition inevitably gave rise to speculation regarding a potential romantic link between DiCaprio and Gill. Contrary to earlier speculation, The New York Post has reported that DiCaprio and Gill are not in a romantic relationship. Instead, the publication reveals that Gill has been romantically involved with one of DiCaprio's close friends for several months.

Image Source: Getty Images| Kevin Winter

In a notable occurrence, DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, alongside Gill and a group of other women. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that both DiCaprio and Gill were individually seen at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. Gill made a glamorous appearance on the red carpet, documenting the experience through various pictures on her Instagram. Meanwhile, DiCaprio attended the festival to partake in the screening of his latest film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese.

In early May, DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid were seen having a meal together, igniting speculation about their romantic involvement. The pair was photographed departing separately from Cipriani Downtown in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood on the morning of May 5. The ongoing dating rumors surrounding DiCaprio and Hadid continue to gain traction, as they have been observed spending time together on multiple occasions recently. Notably, they were also spotted socializing at a pre-Oscars party hosted by Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva in March. "Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," a source told People.

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Kevin Mazur; (R) Jennifer Graylock

The star of "The Revenant" and the model initially grabbed attention when they were seen together at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022. Rumors of their emerging relationship surfaced shortly after DiCaprio's separation from his girlfriend of four years, model and actress Camila Morrone.