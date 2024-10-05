Leonardo DiCaprio's Alleged Romance With Teen Was Mocked By a Government Agency: "Yes that is a Burn"

Leonardo DiCaprio was once trolled by a U.S. governmental department back in February 2023. The Titanic star became the butt of jokes on the internet as the speculations of him dating a 19-year-old model, Eden Polani made rounds. DiCaprio was dubbed as a man interested in ladies who are decades younger than him as pointed out by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

One thing Leonardo DiCaprio and DNR have in common is that we don’t harvest old growth. — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) February 8, 2023

The X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the department tweeted, "One thing Leonardo DiCaprio and [Department of Natural Resources] have in common is that we don't harvest old growth." The post went viral and got reposted by several users as the internet went frenzy with the shade thrown by the government agency. @GeoWithJustin commented, "This was a prescribed burn.." @Red_Dazes noted hilariously, "Luckily we aren't in fire season cause that was an irresponsible burn ." @CityofWilm added another joke that read, "I already made this joke once but here goes: It's important to recognize the signs of a burn during this, national burn awareness week, and all indications point to yes that is a burn."

This is the best government account on this entire platform — Mary Linares (@mlinares210) February 8, 2023

Others called it unprofessional, like @oskipower who said, "Highly inappropriate for an official government agency." @Esco_Anton tweeted, "That sounds inappropriate!" While, @julirodenburg called for a deserving raise for the writer by commenting, "Give your social media employee a raise!!!!! Gawd, my tax dollars are finally hard at work with something I can get behind." Polani is an Israeli model who appeared on several magazine covers including Glamour Magazine in Eastern Europe according to Newsweek.

This is colder than Rose not sharing the door. — Michael Graham (@ABWGraham) February 8, 2023

However, neither of them denied or confirmed the rumors and the news died out. But DiCaprio dating women as young as 19 led some to question his intent. The Hollywood star has never dated a woman over the age of 25. The actor's preference hasn't changed other than his age. The Oscar-award-winning star got backlash after a series of younger women he was in a relationship with. The actor's source quashed such theories and said, "Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women. He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department," as reported by The Things. The source further said, "It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there."

"He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him. Leo wants something like he had with Camila, something real," the insider disclosed. Not much is known about relationships and what leads to the fallout between him and his partners. However, DiCaprio confessed to having a type, but never accepted it has something to do with the age.