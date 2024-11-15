Leonardo DiCaprio Had a Cheeky Request For His A-List Guests On 50th B'day Amid Diddy Scandal

Leonardo DiCaprio rang in his 50th birthday with low-key celebrations. This doesn't mean that his big day was without A-list celebrities, but the Titanic star found a clever way to keep the birthday party a private affair. How? Well, sources told Page Six that he requested his guests to cover their phone cameras with stickers of Hollywood's most exclusive members club, San Vicente Bungalows.

The Inception actor completed five decades on November 11, and of course, it was as star-studded as it could be. The outlet reported that there were about 500 guests at the private party, including famous names like director Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt, Katy Perry along with her fiance Orlando Bloom, and the like. An insider added that those who attended Baby2Baby gala, "went to Leo's [birthday party] after."

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

So to maintain secrecy, the party organizers kept 700 stickers in the spare in case the guest list exceeded the expected number. And it worked out because no inside video or photographs have been leaked except the paparazzi shots of celebs arriving at the bash in their cars. But a spy told the outlet that "DJ Meel spun late into the night," and a special cake was served along with Telmont champagne." Aside from the Hollywood A-listers, DiCaprio's father George DiCaprio, with stepmother Peggy, and his mom, Irmelin DiCaprio, with her husband David Ward, were also in attendance.

The 50-year-old star has been facing negative press lately regarding his association with disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The music mogul who is awaiting his trial in the sex trafficking and male prostitution charges named DiCaprio as his number one guest for his infamous white parties dubbed 'Freak-offs.' Though nothing has been proven yet, it has become difficult for the star to escape the allegations levled against him.

Diddy says Leonardo DiCaprio is his favorite guest at his parties. Hollywood is a sick place pic.twitter.com/GADH0NFOY6 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 22, 2024

Although the actor has since maintained dead silence, avoiding the media questions, a close source of DiCaprio told Daily Mail that the actor had nothing to do with Diddy "for years." In the wake of Diddy's arrest, several photos and videos of the actor emerged from the early 2000s partying with Diddy. However, the source clarified the soirees he attended weren't 'Freak-offs' but normal Hollywood parties.

Did Leonardo DiCaprio attend Diddy’s freak off parties ? pic.twitter.com/nZRZ6HL5AK — RM (@man_rocket97805) October 1, 2024

The insider explained, "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this. He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did," emphasizing, "They were not freak-offs. They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and had moved way past his partying." The source further reiterated that DiCaprio "has nothing to do with [Diddy's] world. So if people are assuming that 20-year-old images prove anything, it is "ridiculous."

"Leo is focused on his career and his relationship and is not at all thinking about Diddy's federal case, which he has nothing to do with," the insider concluded. Meanwhile, Diddy is currently neck-deep in sex abuse cases, and the court refusing to grant him bail.