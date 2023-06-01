Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady Attend $12M Wedding of Billionaire Heir Joe Nahmad in Italy

Reportedly, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady have been seen spending time together during a group vacation. Both Tom and DiCaprio were among the guests at Joe Nahmad's wedding to Madison Headrick.

The lavish wedding, which carried a staggering price tag of $12.9 million, boasted an abundance of celebrity attendees, per Page Six. Joe Nahmad, hailing from the renowned Nahmad art family, holds the esteemed position as their heir, making them one of the most influential families in the art world. On the other hand, Madison Headrick is a model and has her own skincare collection.

Despite being in Cannes at the time, DiCaprio made a brief journey to attend the event in Sardinia. He was observed looking calm and comfortable while smoking and engaging in conversation with an unidentified woman.

Nahmad and Headrick exchanged vows in an opulent ceremony held in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. According to an Italian report, the extravagant celebration carried a price tag of approximately $12.9 million. The festivities unfolded at the prestigious Hotel Cala di Volpe, renowned for its luxurious accommodations.

As stated on the hotel's website, the rooms were priced at an astonishing €3,409 ($3,924) per night. Tom Brady was spotted alongside other notable personalities and was also seen on the yacht with Miami Club King David Grutman.

In addition to the prominent presence of the movie star and the NFL legend, the wedding boasted an array of notable guests. Among them were political figures such as President Joe Biden's daughter, as well as esteemed royals Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge managed to keep a low profile and elude the intrusive paparazzi lens. The event also attracted renowned sportstars like Serena Williams and Venus Williams, who added to the festive atmosphere. Furthermore, notable industrialists like Nasser Sawiris were reportedly in attendance, contributing to the grandeur of the occasion.

Following their presence at Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick's wedding, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio coincidentally found themselves aboard the same yacht in Sardinia, Italy, to commemorate entrepreneur Bert Hedaya's birthday. The gathering was captured in a photo shared on Instagram Stories by restaurant mogul David Grutman.

It is widely known that Tom Brady and Brazilian model, Gisele Bündchen, ended their more than a decade-long marriage in October of the previous year. The couple first crossed paths in 2006, tied the knot in 2009, and later started a family, welcoming their son and daughter. However, they eventually went their separate ways, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Before her relationship with Brady, Bündchen had a five-year romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Their love story, which spanned from 2000 to 2005, captured the attention of the entertainment industry, making them one of the most admired couples of that time. They even earned a spot on People's annual list of 'Most Beautiful Couples'.