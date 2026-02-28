Leighton Meester’s Stunning Hair Evolution: From ‘Gossip Girl’ Brunette to Wavy Auburn

Leighton Meester, most recognized for her role as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, is also known for her stunning makeup and gorgeous hair. Over the years, she has experimented with different hair colors and lengths. Several of Meester’s hairstyle changes have been influenced by the roles she has played.

Meester has natural blonde hair, as seen in her early career. She has been a brunette for so long that many people still get surprised looking at her photos from the early 2000s. Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf rocked darker hair, creating an iconic look for the character. One of the reasons she had dark hair on Gossip Girl was beacuse Blake Lively, who played the character of Serena van der Woodsen on the show, had blonde hair.

Meester shared her box dye experience with ELLE. She stated, “I got a box, and I colored it, and it turned green! All different shades of green throughout.” The brunette moment for Meester may have happened because of the show creator, but it was a hit. Needless to say, Meester’s brunette look got very popular among the viewers of the show.

leighton meester as blair waldorf is iconic https://t.co/S1PhZ6sqEP pic.twitter.com/p1nNceeRAW — rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) April 28, 2024

Many women tried to mimic her style and how she wore hair accessories, such as stylish headbands, throughout the show. After the show ended, Meester went platinum blonde, surprising everyone with another chic transformation.

She shared her photo with her Instagram followers, captioning it, “Having a blonde moment.” This time, she also chopped a few inches for an entirely new look. In an interview with PopSugar, she explained how she wanted a drastic and different look.

She said, “My hair was also completely virgin. So I felt that I was in a good place to do it.” Another risky haircut followed the blonde moment when Meester got micro-bangs. Micro-bangs are not easy to carry and may make someone look like they are trying too hard. However, Meester adopted it perfectly as the micro-bangs gave her a chic French look.

2007: the beginning of blair waldorf!! dark brown and long. straight, curled and up pic.twitter.com/IEZrFtMvjy — rae 🤍🤍 (@Raeflora1) March 28, 2024

Celebrity hairstylist Clariss Anya Rubenstein praised Meester for not having an attachment to her hair and being open to experimenting. After Meester was done with baby bangs, she moved on to wavy auburn hair with a side part, debuting her look at the SAG Awards 2025.

She received endless compliments for her new ginger hair. These days, Meester has darker hair, making it her signature look for quite some time now. Considering how she has transformed her hair with each role, we may get to see a new hairstyle soon.