SAG 2025: The Best Dressed Celebrities Who Stole the Show on the Red Carpet from Selena Gomez to Ariana Grande!

The SAG 2025 Awards (Screen Actors Guild) were marked by several memorable red-carpet looks. The attendees vowed in custom and vintage outfits from the biggest names in fashion the night.

From Cynthio Ervio’s metallic silver gown to Selena Gomez’s old Hollywood-inspired look. Here’s a list of some of the best-dressed celebrities on the SAG Awards 2025 red carpet.

Leighton Meester

Leighton Meester debuted her new Auburn hair on the SAG red carpet along with her gorgeous dress. The star was wearing Elie Saab on the awards night. The green strapless dress that she wore was from the designer’s SS25 collection. The khaki green dress was paired with silver earrings and rings. The Gossip Girl actress opted for a soft glam makeup look for the night. She let her hair down in Hollywood waves.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, who was nominated for an award for the musical Wicked, stunned in a Loewe gown. The baby pink gown was a custom gown made just for the star. The dress was strapless and featured a corset bodice.

The flowers in the dress that continued down the skirt of the dress were made of feathers. Ariana’s hair was styled in a slick back ponytail. She paired the gown with a pair of dangling earrings from Jared Atelier jewels.

The singer was in the running to win the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson graced the red carpet in what is being called a “Greecian-inspired” gown. The white gown that the ‘The Last Showgirl’ actress wore was from Dior.

The one-shoulder gown featured an asymmetrical neckline. Anderson went for a no-makeup look for her red carpet appearance. She completed the look with several diamond jewellery pieces. The star was wearing a bracelet, a diamond pendant necklace and earrings.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell posed for photographs in a Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The tulle gown that she wore on the red carpet was one of the 4 outfits the star wore on that night. The floor-length silk gown featured embellishment work throughout.

The dress also featured crinoline ruffles all over the dress. The Nobody Wants This actress let her hair down in waves for the look.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo opted for a vintage Givenchy gown for the 2025 SAG awards night. The metallic silver textured dress featured a fringe detail in multiple places. The neck and sleeves of the dress were covered with fringe, giving it a dramatic flair.

The Wicked star also opted for a set of metallic silver nails to match the look perfectly. The dress that Erivo wore that night was from Givenchy’s 1997 autumn/winter couture collection.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan walked the red carpet in a blue Dior dress. The star opted to pair the elegant off-the-shoulder dress with a pair of black leather opera gloves. The Bridgerton actress accessorized with Bucherer earnings.

The star’s hair was styled in a slick back bun. Her makeup was full of peachy hues and featured a dramatic black winged eyeliner.

Joey King

Miu Miu dressed Joey King for the 2025 SAG awards night. The Kissing Booth actress wore a custom-collared dress from the label. The dress was inspired by a look from Miu Miu’s Spring 2010 collection.

The dress featured crystal embellishments and sheer panels. Her look was completed with jewellery from Bucherer and Tourneau. The star decided to leave her hair in waves.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson stunned in a Elie Saab couture gown. The salmon-coloured gown featured a one-shoulder detail. The glamorous gown was paired with dazzling jewellery from Chopard.

The look was paired with an equally stunning pair of heels from Jimmy Choo. The gown was from Elie Saab’s SS25 Couture.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez walked the red carpet in a navy blue Celine gown. The custom dress featured a sculpted neckline and a slit that ran down from her thigh. She paired the sophisticated gown with a pair of strappy heels. The Only Murders in the Building actress accessorized the look with diamond rings and silver rings. She was also seen wearing the engagement ring that she had gotten from her fiance, Benny Blanco.