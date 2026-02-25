News

Legal Expert Points Out Major Inconsistencies in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Investigation

Published on: February 25, 2026 at 5:02 AM ET

Lee pointed out missing links in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Nancy Guthrie investigation
Lawyer Lee offers valuable insights into Nancy Guthrie's missing case (Photo Credit: @harvardlawyerlee/YouTube and @savannahguthrie/Instagram)

It has been almost a month since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her private residence in Arizona on February 1. Despite the FBI getting involved and Savannah Guthrie offering a $1 million reward for leads, it appears that investigators haven’t had much luck in deciphering the ambiguous case.

A lawyer, who allegedly has almost three decades of experience in the courtroom, has raised some serious questions regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance investigation. On her YouTube channel, the lawyer who goes by the name Lee pointed out that there are several discrepancies in the case. She closely reviewed DNA findings, the order of events since Nancy Guthrie went missing, and whether the 84-year-old was forcefully removed.

The authorities had obtained footage of a masked man from Guthrie’s Ring camera and also found gloves almost two miles away from her home. Lee first expressed suspicion that the gloves or DNA evidence might not be connected to the case at all.

“There are a couple of reasons why. The first one is that those gloves may not be connected to the scene. They were found two miles away. “The good news is it seems like there is even more DNA in the house. It doesn’t match the gloves, but it would be incredibly important evidence,” she explained.

Even if the authorities found the abductor’s DNA, it would be almost impossible to find a match since law enforcement only documents those with prior criminal offenses in their database. Using genetic genealogy also might not bring much luck.

Next, Lee said that she was perplexed seeing the investigators treat Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, so horribly since he was the last known person to see Nancy. They mapped his neighborhood and thoroughly searched his property, which, according to Lee, was very odd since Cioni was never officially confirmed to be a suspect.

Nancy’s doorbell camera stopped working at 1:47 a.m., and commotion was registered at her home at 2.:2 a.m. “So from the time it was disconnected, the intruder was presumably in the house for 40 minutes. That’s a really long time. What was the person doing?” Lee questioned.

Lee criticized the Sheriff’s department’s refusal to answer questions, even though there are multiple theories regarding how the abductor got in.

Lee also asserted that the kidnapper’s behavior was really “inept”. Instead of contacting the victim’s family privately, they contacted the media.

“But instead, they sent the demand to the media, demanding Bitcoin in this case. This would be absolutely maximum public attention. When you have that kind of public attention, how is it ever going to work making the transfer?”

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *