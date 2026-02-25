Legal Expert Points Out Major Inconsistencies in Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance Investigation

It has been almost a month since Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her private residence in Arizona on February 1. Despite the FBI getting involved and Savannah Guthrie offering a $1 million reward for leads, it appears that investigators haven’t had much luck in deciphering the ambiguous case.

​

A lawyer, who allegedly has almost three decades of experience in the courtroom, has raised some serious questions regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance investigation. On her YouTube channel, the lawyer who goes by the name Lee pointed out that there are several discrepancies in the case. She closely reviewed DNA findings, the order of events since Nancy Guthrie went missing, and whether the 84-year-old was forcefully removed.

​

The authorities had obtained footage of a masked man from Guthrie’s Ring camera and also found gloves almost two miles away from her home. Lee first expressed suspicion that the gloves or DNA evidence might not be connected to the case at all.

​

“There are a couple of reasons why. The first one is that those gloves may not be connected to the scene. They were found two miles away. “The good news is it seems like there is even more DNA in the house. It doesn’t match the gloves, but it would be incredibly important evidence,” she explained.

Outstanding update on the Nancy Guthrie case – DNA expert and a deputy who explains what exactly is going on in the sheriff’s department. 👀 I am outraged by how he was treated by the sheriff. 😡 He is a toxic leader. Explains a lot about the shitshow out there. https://t.co/DxLMiZISyt — Jenni – Stargazer11.15 (@Beachgirl_1115) February 16, 2026

Even if the authorities found the abductor’s DNA, it would be almost impossible to find a match since law enforcement only documents those with prior criminal offenses in their database. Using genetic genealogy also might not bring much luck.

​

Next, Lee said that she was perplexed seeing the investigators treat Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, so horribly since he was the last known person to see Nancy. They mapped his neighborhood and thoroughly searched his property, which, according to Lee, was very odd since Cioni was never officially confirmed to be a suspect.

​

Nancy’s doorbell camera stopped working at 1:47 a.m., and commotion was registered at her home at 2.:2 a.m. “So from the time it was disconnected, the intruder was presumably in the house for 40 minutes. That’s a really long time. What was the person doing?” Lee questioned.

Nancy Guthrie Was there forced entry at her home? What we know for sure: *The front door is not damaged

*The sheriff said: He would not discuss or confirm whether there was forced entry

**The sheriff also said: He had “no clue” where reports of forced entry originated. (I… pic.twitter.com/lX9ZMmB4iR — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) February 12, 2026

Lee criticized the Sheriff’s department’s refusal to answer questions, even though there are multiple theories regarding how the abductor got in.

​

Lee also asserted that the kidnapper’s behavior was really “inept”. Instead of contacting the victim’s family privately, they contacted the media.

“But instead, they sent the demand to the media, demanding Bitcoin in this case. This would be absolutely maximum public attention. When you have that kind of public attention, how is it ever going to work making the transfer?”