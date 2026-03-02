“Leftist Who Hates America”: Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash for Criticizing US Strikes on Iran

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been facing a storm of criticism from conservatives and Trump supporters after he blasted the U.S. and Israel’s air strikes on Iran. What he described as a public safety message was criticized by some as a denunciation of Trump in light of the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

​

In a post on X that has now been viewed more than 37 million times, Mamdani strongly criticized the U.S. and Israel’s declaration of war against Iran. He sympathized with common Iranians who are feeling the wrath of a war they did not ask for. He also asserted that Americans want peace.

​

“Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.”

Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression. Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 28, 2026

Mamdani went on to say that his top priority is to ensure New Yorkers’ safety during this time of instability. He assured the citizens that they should not be scared, as he is in contact with the police and emergency management officials.

​

He added, “I am focused on making sure that every New Yorker is safe. I have been in contact with our police commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution.”

​

Zohran Mamdani concluded his post by addressing Iranian New Yorkers directly. He told them that they are part of the city as much as anyone else and vouched for their safety.

“You are part of the fabric of this city—you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

His post was soon flooded with negative comments from angry netizens, especially conservatives, who accused him of being a “leftist who hates America.” Many, including Iranian Americans, criticized him for involving himself with geopolitical issues. One X user accused him of supporting the Ayatollah, “Just admit you support the Ayatollah, Zohran…”

​

Another chimed in, saying that Mamdani supports the oppressive Iranian regime. “So let me get this straight. You support the Khamenei regime that killed 38,000+ protesters and maimed hundreds of thousands more. A regime that has repeatedly called for death to America and has killed thousands of our servicemen and citizens. One that has taken away women’s rights and freedoms for the Iranian people.”

​

A third user commented, “You should have never been allowed to be an American citizen. You are an affront to American liberties.”

​

An Iranian-American lady pointed out, “Regime change is not something for a U.S. mayor to endorse or reject…You are not a spokesperson for the people of Iran. You are the mayor of New York. Your responsibility is to protect New Yorkers, including Iranian New Yorkers, and ensure the safety of our gatherings, our events, and one day, our celebration of freedom.”