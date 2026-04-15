Leavitt Under Fire After Saying Gas Prices ‘Decreased’

Karoline Leavitt is facing a wave of backlash after claiming that gas prices have fallen under President Donald Trump, a statement that was quickly proven to be at odds with publicly available data showing the opposite. Not only has the fuel price increased, it is the highest that it’s been in years.

Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent teamed up to talk to the press on Tax Day. “And thank goodness we have a president in an administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump,” she said before continuing, “Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office,” she said, calling it a “stark contrast” to how the previous one.”

The Press Secretary referenced the Biden administration and compared it to how things are currently run. “It’s a stark contrast to the previous administration and Democrats in this city who believe in hampering our domestic energy industry, who believe in importing our most precious resources, who believe in implementing policies that created the worst inflation crisis in history,” she said.

Leavitt: Thank goodness we have a president and administration that believes in American energy dominance in bringing down prices at the pump. Look at how gas prices decreased over the past year since this president was in office pic.twitter.com/7EcrV2mXJE — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2026

Over the last few weeks, fuel prices have climbed significantly. Data shows that the national average price of fuel went up from $2.98 a gallon on Feb. 28 — when Operation Epic Fury began in Iran — to about $4.11 per gallon now. These prices are also higher than the $3.17 average at the same time last year.

Leavitt framed the current situation as a “short-term disruption” due to U.S. strategy in the Middle East. “This is short term disruption for the long term strategic goal… to ensure that the world’s leading state sponsor of terror cannot obtain a nuclear weapon,” she stated. Once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, prices are expected to fall and stabilize again. But until then Trump has admitted that fuel’s high cost may continue until midterms.

She was also confident that the economy as a whole would be winning soon too. “President Trump has built the greatest economy in the world before. He is doing it again.”

Leavitt’s words were hardly cold before the comments started pouring in. Users pointed to direct evidence that contradicted her claims that gas prices had decreased over the last year, with some citing the data of current fuel costs versus previous years.

One user wrote, “Current average: $4.10. One year ago: $3.17,” highlighting the gap. Another added, “Nearly a dollar higher, but they keep pumping out the lies.” Others shared personal experiences at the pump, with one post reading, “I was paying $2.29 a gallon… I’m paying $3.60 now.”

5 MILLION. Treasury Secretary Bessent confirms 5 million Americans have already signed their kids up for Trump Accounts. “We are working with the American people, with American families, not only to give them more of their money, but to show them how to invest it in a safe,… pic.twitter.com/8aNeKgkuaR — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2026

Some reactions were sharply critical of the administration’s messaging. “WTF is she talking about? Gas prices haven’t been this high in years,” one user wrote, while another called her out, saying, “It should be illegal for the Press Secretary to lie to the public.”

Bessent also made several statements at the presser with Leavitt. He stated that due to tax cuts that many “Americans have more money. They can decide how to spend it.” He also confirmed that 5 million people have applied for Trump Accounts for their kids. “We are working with the American people, with American families, not only to give them more of their money, but to show them how to invest it in a safe, smart and sound way,” he said.