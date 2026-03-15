“Leave Iraq Now” — U.S. Embassy Orders American Citizens to Evacuate As Iran Tensions Escalate

As tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, issued an evacuation alert for U.S. citizens in the country.

​”Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and conducted indiscriminate attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). U.S. citizens should leave Iraq now,” the embassy wrote on Saturday.

The US Embassy in Iraq urged citizens to leave immediately. https://t.co/RKQHAAgFHt — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 14, 2026

​The U.S. embassy noted that “Iran-aligned terrorist militias have repeatedly attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad,” and that the “International Zone remains closed, with limited exceptions.”

​They added that there have also been repeated attacks in the area around the Erbil International Airport and the Consulate General, and urged people not to “attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate general in Erbil in light of the ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace.”

​They also urged U.S. citizens not to travel to Iraq due to “terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, and the U.S. government’s limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Iraq.”

​”Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave now if you are there,” the U.S. embassy in Iraq continued.

​Furthermore, the embassy alleged that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have launched attacks against U.S. citizens, U.S. interests, and critical infrastructure, including U.S. diplomatic facilities, U.S. businesses, U.S.-operated energy infrastructure, hotels frequented by foreigners and “other facilities with U.S. ties throughout Iraq, including in the IKR.”

​They also warned that Americans could face the risk of kidnapping, and that “Iran-aligned terrorist militias may impede Iraqi authorities’ ability to respond effectively in an emergency.”

​”U.S. citizens choosing to remain in Iraq are strongly encouraged to reconsider in light of the significant threat posed by Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups. We are closely monitoring the situation and will keep you updated so you can make decisions about your safety,” the statement mentioned.

“If you want to leave Iraq, the U.S. government is ready to assist by providing you the latest information about the departure options available. President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and the Department of State have no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens,” it added.

The American embassy in Baghdad provided further information about departure options for U.S. citizens, stating that airspace is closed and commercial flights are not operating out of Iraq.

​They further noted that overland routes to Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are available, land borders are generally open, and Local ground transportation options are functioning. They advised citizens to depart immediately via one of these overland routes.​

“Travelers should expect long delays,” they wrote, adding “Airspace in neighboring countries may also be closed, and local entry and exit requirements apply.”

The United States, in alliance with Israel, launched “major combat operations in Iran,” to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump announced on February 28, 2026, in a long video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

​”Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” added Trump.

​Later, President Trump announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom he described as “one of the most evil people in History,” was killed during the attacks.

​”This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS,” wrote President Trump.