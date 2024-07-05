Leaked Video Shows Donald Trump Saying, As a Democrat Nominee Kamala Harris Is “So F**King Bad”

A newly leaked footage has stirred controversy in the 2024 presidential race. The clip has former President Donald Trump making candid remarks about his potential Democratic opponents. The Daily Beast was able to secure the video, which shows Trump and his son Barron Trump sitting in a golf cart. There he was seen discussing the recent presidential debate and offering his unfiltered opinions on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Social media users responded widely to the released footage. @CollinRugg shared the video calling it a "BREAKING" development. Many Trump supporters viewed the candid remarks positively. @RedsRepair95 said, "This is one of the biggest reasons I support him. No filter." @AmericaPapaBear dismissed the video as "Another weak play by liberals tonight to smear Trump. How pathetic?"

Others praised Trump for his consistency, with @1Nicdar stating, "President Trump never puts on a fake persona, he's the same guy in private as he is in public." @GuntherEagleman added, "It's like he knows what 90% of Americans are thinking but too scared to say." Some supporters, however, expressed concern about the breach of privacy. @atensnut said, "I think it's great but the turd who took this video should never be allowed near Trump again." @TheMattBeebe raised security concerns, asking, "Anyone else worried about how a hidden camera gets this close to a Secret Service protectee? I am."

@browt1971 defended Trump, saying, "Believe me people, this is not some gotcha moment for Trump. This is who Trump is and this is why I support Trump because he is real. He says it like it is!!" In the clip, Trump asks those around him about his debate performance before launching into a critique of Biden. "We kicked that old, broken down pile of crap," Trump says bluntly. He goes on to claim that Biden is "quitting the race," suggesting he forced the current president out of the running, as per The New York Post.

Regarding Vice President Harris, Trump predicted that the Democratic nominee would be her. His critique of her was scathing and harsh. "She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's just so f**king bad," Trump states emphatically. The former president also questioned Biden's ability to handle foreign leaders, "Can you imagine [Biden] dealing with Putin and the president of China, who's a fierce person? He's a fierce man. Very tough guy," as per The Guardian.

Instead of making a direct response to the video, the Trump campaign stated the "Total Collapse of the Democrat Party." Campaign officials Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles criticized Democrats who have called for Biden to step aside, accusing them of previously supporting "Biden and his failed policies." In response, the Biden-Harris campaign issued a strongly worded statement, listing various criticisms of Trump's past actions and policies. They concluded by saying, "Thanks for letting us clear that up for you."