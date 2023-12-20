Teen Mom Leah Messer has shared a heartwarming video capturing a significant moment in her daughter Ali's journey with Muscular Dystrophy. Ali, who was diagnosed with the rare Titin Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy in 2014, is seen walking without the aid of her wheelchair on her 14th birthday.

Leah, 31, took to Instagram to celebrate her twins' 14th birthday, Ali and Aleeah. The sisters are seen in the video strolling through a mall, beaming with joy and a festive spirit. Notably, Ali, who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, appeared to be walking without assistance, eliciting a flood of emotions from Teen Mom fans, as per The Sun.

Teen Mom fans flocked to the comments section to express their feelings. Fans were moved to tears as they watched Ali's progress, with one fan saying, "I wanna cry watching this. I'm on season seven now so seeing her walking today has made my whole world. Happy Birthday to both of you beauties." "Oh my God, I'm crying!!" another fan said.

Leah Messer has been open about Ali's health battle, keeping fans up to date on her daughter's condition. Leah reassured fans about Ali's determination in April, saying, "Alis's determination is like no other. We always take it day by day and equestrian riding has brought her so much purpose and also improved her strength. She still uses her wheelchair for longer distances and in school to conserve her energy and allow her to be able to walk when she can for shorter distances. Overall she's a fighter and never loses hope."

Despite her health issues, Ali is optimistic about the future. Ali revealed her dreams in a video shared by Leah, expressing her desire to own a horse barn, become an equestrian, and have several pets. In response, Leah hinted at a possible writing project for her daughter, as per another article from The Sun.

Ali's struggle with Titin Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, a rare and progressive weakness disease, has been chronicled since her diagnosis in 2014 while she was a part of MTV's 16 & Pregnant. This specific form of muscular dystrophy was seen in fewer than 20 cases worldwide at the time of her diagnosis.

Earlier this month, a touching video of Ali marching in her school's Christmas parade caught fans' attention. Ali, who was wearing a festive Santa Claus hat, was pushed in her wheelchair by her father, Corey Simms. "Ali participated with her school marching band in the local Christmas parade!" her grandfather Jeff Simms captioned the Instagram post.

Leah Messer has been open about the emotional aspects of Ali's journey. Leah sobbed while discussing Ali's battle with muscular dystrophy during a Teen Mom reunion special in 2021. Dr. Drew emphasized the progress made in understanding Ali's specific genetic problem, as well as the ongoing research efforts to find a cure.

