Lauren Sánchez’s Jaw-Dropping $5M Diamond Ring Sparks Frenzy—Is It Too Fragile for Her Luxe Lifestyle?

Although Lauren Sanchez is well-known for her ostentatious jewelry, some of her followers are furious about her most recent sparkler, believing it to be so shoddy that she may easily lose her expensive piece.

After her now-husband Jeff Bezos proposed on his $500 million superyacht, Koru, in 2023, the 55-year-old former journalist flaunted her first envious diamond ring. Despite its size, the 61-year-old founder of Amazon concealed the ring beneath her pillow to pop the question during a romantic meal outside.

The original bling has been valued between $3 and $5 million and is thought to weigh around 30 carats. In an interview with Vogue, Sánchez said that the focal point is a unique rose-toned pink diamond.

For her actual wedding, Sánchez quickly upgraded her multimillion-dollar engagement diamond. Sánchez flaunted a new dazzler during her extravagant wedding week in Venice, Italy, which jewelers previously told the Daily Mail they estimate is worth between an astounding $1.5 million and $5 million—a pittance for the billionaire.

Although the ring undoubtedly delighted their numerous celebrity wedding guests, the design was swiftly criticized on social media for appearing too fragile to hold up the enormous diamond.

Insiders are now exclusively telling the Daily Mail whether Lorraine Schwartz, the jeweler to the stars, will be able to keep the enormous diamond or if it will be lost on Sánchez’s next space or yacht trip.

Lauren Sanchez is rocking double diamonds …two gigantic rocks on ring fingers!!! (Photo: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/rmxvXQzJmi — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2025

The proprietor of Deena Diamond Designs, Deena Bassam, posted a TikTok that went viral, saying, “A band that thin with a diamond that large… A close-up of the jewel is included, along with the statement, “It’s an accident waiting to happen.” ‘I’m afraid,’ Bassam continued in the caption.

“Your ring should not only fit your aesthetic preferences but also suit your lifestyle,” the jewelry designer from Dallas said. Known for his hectic schedule, Sánchez frequently travels the world with Bezos on his boat and even takes singer Katy Perry on his star-studded Blue Origin voyage to orbit.

Many believed that all of the tiny diamonds may damage the ring’s structure, making it even more vulnerable. However, Sánchez probably avoids plebeians’ duties, such as dishwashing and luggage packing, where she can lose a jewel.

NEW: Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sánchez, 55, officially get married, spending an estimated $50 million on the wedding. The wedding took place at San Giorgio Maggiore island in northern Italy. An insider who spoke with Page Six says Sánchez was wearing jewelry which was worth in… pic.twitter.com/fP6Rx7VSDT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2025

‘They’re filthy rich and I’m sure it’s insured. If it pops out, she’ll get another,’ one person mused. ‘With their money, it literally doesn’t matter if it breaks in like a month and she loses it,’ another commenter wrote, as Bezos is said to be worth an estimated $238.8 billion.

Gemologist Olivia Landau told the Daily Mail that it’s ‘typically not recommended to set a diamond (especially in that large of a size) in a band that thin.’ ‘If the band is too thin… the pave diamonds are more likely to fall out,’ Landau, based in New York City, said.