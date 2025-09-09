Lauren Sánchez’s History With ABC’s The View Decoded! What Happened Before Her Glamorous Life With Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have been in the news since they started dating and tied the knot in Venice, Italy, on June 25, 2025. The pair met in 2016 and then dated for six years. While they initially kept their romance low-key, reports of the Amazon founder dating the popular media personality, journalist, and author came to light in 2019.

While many people have claimed that Lauren Sánchez is a manipulative woman who has molded her life a certain way after dating the billionaire magnate and judged her previous relationships and marriages, she was a self-sufficient woman who went through a rollercoaster life long before she found love with Jeff Bezos.

She reportedly began as an anchor on Good Day L.A., later became the original host of So You Think You Can Dance, and also appeared in several scripted TV shows and films.

As per The List, Lauren mostly played the role of a reporter in these films, but there was one show she could never permanently co-host on ‘The View’. While she faced some uncomfortable on-air moments as a news anchor, the real drama surrounding The View happened behind the scenes during her attempts to move from guest co-host to full-time panelist.

Though she appeared on the show multiple times over the years, it’s not widely known that Lauren Sánchez was turned down twice for a full-time position on The View. Her first opportunity came in 1999, when she made it to the final round of consideration. She was one of two finalists, but ultimately lost the spot to Lisa Ling.

The second opportunity came in 2014, when she was competing against October “Tobie” Gonzalez, the wife of her ex-boyfriend and father of her son, NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Ultimately, neither got the job, and the network chose Nicolle Wallace.

TRENDING: Jeff Bezos’s wife Lauren Sánchez is #NFL legend Tony Gonzalez’s ex-girlfriend. Sánchez-Bezos and Gonzalez had a child together. Gonzalez will be attending Bezos and Sanchez’s extravagant $20 million wedding in Venice this week. pic.twitter.com/NWx095zrob — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 24, 2025

Created in 1997 by veteran journalist Barbara Walters, the political talk show features a group of women personalities like Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro, and many others. As of 2025, it aired on ABC in its 28th season. While for us, the show was just another popular one on American television, Lauren Sánchez was quite affected by the rejection.

In a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Lauren opened up about how heartbreaking the 1999 rejection was, calling it “one of the most devastating days of my life.” She cried for days after learning she didn’t get the position. Even though Lauren Sánchez had a warm and cordial relationship with Barbara Walters, she admitted she clashed with one of the original cast members, Star Jones. She later apologized and made up.

Despite the emotional toll at the time, Lauren now sees it as a blessing in disguise. She believes that if she had joined The View in 1999, she likely wouldn’t have had her eldest son, Nikko, born in 2001 and would have debuted as a model walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2024.

Consequently, during a 2024 appearance on the political show, Lauren Sánchez spoke about the whole experience with the audition and shared a chuckle with the rest of the ladies while recalling the stress she encountered.