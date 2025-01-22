Lauren Sanchez Responds! Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée was Criticized for Her ‘Inappropriate Dressing’ at Trump Inauguration

Lauren Sanchez just gave a lesson on how not to do it.

After attending the inauguration of Donald Trump, Lauren Sanchez has been drowning in criticism from all corners over her choice of outfit. For the swearing-in ceremony, the 55-year-old fiancée of Jeff Bezos chose to wear a white Alexander McQueen suit with a plunging V-neck and white broad-legged pants. She paired the smart suit with a white bralette with lacy details, which played peek-a-boo all through the evening. She also has an off-white fuzzy coat to keep her warm on the winter morning.

While some might have found her outfit daring and original, most of the audience found it extremely distasteful and disrespectful.

Jeff Bezos future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion. Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/MvwyvuI6R3 — Brittany Gadoury (@brittanygadoury) January 20, 2025

The Internet went berserk on her choice of pairing a well-tailored suit with a questionable companion and blamed her for trying too hard. Questions of attention seeking also came up. However, Lauren Sanchez would not be trying to gain any attention as she has an impressive resume.

Sanchez is an American Journalist, news anchor, and author. Mother of three, she is also a successful business woman with founding Black Ops Aviation under her belt. Given her history and her background, no one expected this licensed pilot to fly so close to a bad outfit day.

And then the internet did what the internet does. She was suddenly the center of major backlash, with people questioning her taste and dressing sense. She was called out for being a billionaire’s fiancée yet not being able to hire a stylist or designer for a day as big as the inauguration.

While the internet was gushing over how regal the First Lady Melania Trump, Usha Vance, or Ivanka looked, no one could string two sentences of praise for Lauren.

Melania style is classic and elegant. Lauren Sanchez dresses like a side piece. pic.twitter.com/wtJkO9KVgv — Texas Darlin’ 🎀 (@TexitDarling) January 21, 2025

Melania wore a hand-sewn silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse with a navy blue silk wool coat and a boater-styled hat designed by milliner Eric Javits based out of New York. The second lady and eldest daughter of the president commanded respect in their elegant, modest outfits.

Summer Anne Lee, who is a presidential fashion historian and a professor at the Fashion Institute of Technology, also told Newsweek that wearing an outfit like this on an extremely historic day is unexpected and quite surprising.

Lee added that she was extremely surprised and gasped at the choice of outfit by Lauren Sanchez, especially for inaugural fashion history. Now, Ms. Sanchez will always be associated with this lingerie moment.

NEW: Megyn Kelly says Lauren Sanchez looked like a “ho–er” at Trump’s inauguration, tells her to “have some dignity and some respect.” “No one should be talking about your t*ts.” “Have some dignity and some respect for your setting in your circumstances. No one should be… pic.twitter.com/4UwZ8Jinsz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2025

Lauren Sanchez has responded to the backlash in most simple yet loud way. After the inauguration ceremony, Sanchez has worn a peach colored Dolce Gabbana gown with dangling earrings. She posted two pictures of these outfits on Instagram.

Though the comments were limited on the posts, there were few who commended her morning look. Lauren Sanchez left the comments praising her inaugural outfit. She then went ahead and liked those who asked her to avoid haters. This was her way of responding to those hate comments, with her own fans and their admiration for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

Apart from Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, the inauguration was also attended by other tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk.