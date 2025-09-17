Lauren Sánchez, the popular media personality and wife of Amazon founder and billionaire business mogul Jeff Bezos, is living her best life, and people are aware of it! After celebrating her lavish wedding to Bezos in Italy, Lauren Sanchez has revealed yet another exciting milestone in her career: she’s releasing her second children’s book.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to share the cover of her upcoming picture book, ‘The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea.’ The story follows Flynn the fly on a deep-sea adventure filled with coral reefs, giant squid, and glowing illustrations. “Get excited!!! The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea is here! Flynn dives into the deep blue! Pre-order now, releasing March 3, 2026.”

According to The Irish Star, the book is a sequel to ‘The Fly Who Flew to Space,’ which was released in 2024. In the comment section, people congratulated the award-winning journalist, and one famous name was Kris Jenner, the ‘momager’ of the Kar-Jenner clan. She attended their high-profile wedding a few months back with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Other members also include Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Kendall, and Khloe, who were sporting their best outfits and enjoying the magnificent views of the location. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got engaged in 2023 after four years of dating.

Meanwhile, the upcoming book is described as “a beautifully illustrated, glow-in-the-dark picture book that introduces children to the wonders of the ocean, while encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness, wherever life takes them.”

In the first book, the story revolves around a little curious boy named Fynn who dreams of becoming an astronaut and going into space. It’s difficult for him to focus on schoolwork and his daily life, especially when there is a rocket company nearby. Suddenly, one day, he accidentally gets into a space rocket which takes off. Fans are waiting to know what happens next in the sequel.

Simon & Schuster and The Collective Book Studio, a woman-owned publishing company, will publish the book. Lauren Sanchez has also announced a new partnership with Scholastic, taking on the title of Literacy Champion for the United States of Readers program. As part of her new role, she visited Winthrop STEM Elementary School in New London, Connecticut, where she read to students and answered questions about her first book, which was a New York Times bestseller.

“Partnering with Scholastic on the United States of Readers program is truly an honor,” Lauren said.“As a mother, I know how powerful books can be in shaping a child’s world, and as an author, I understand that literacy is the foundation for success in school and in life.”

Before marrying Jeff Bezos, she had a long list of boyfriends and husbands. She is a mother to three children: Nikko Gonzalez (24), from her previous relationship with NFL star Tony Gonzalez, Evan Whitesell (19), and Ella Whitesell (17), from her marriage to Patrick Whitesell.

While many people have claimed that Lauren Sánchez is a manipulative woman who shaped her life strategically after dating the billionaire magnate, the media has also scrutinized her previous relationships and marriages. She was a self-sufficient woman long before she met Bezos—an Emmy Award winner who didn’t need a wealthy man to support her lifestyle.

The haters can hate, Lauren is a wise woman who knows that it’s impossible to throw stones at every dog who barks at her, hence she has chosen success as the best revenge to shut the constant, unnecessary trolls she is subjected to for being married to a billionaire.