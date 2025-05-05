Lauren Sánchez Had a Huge Crush on Bill Clinton—And This Video Proves It!

Lauren Sánchez will tie the knot to Jeff Bezos in Italy soon. All eyes are on their lavish wedding. As the date draws near, the chatter isn’t just about guest lists and designer gowns. It’s about her. Her look. Her choices. Her past. And, whispers have it, her presidential taste in men.

The former TV anchor turned billionaire fiancée has been under a not-so-subtle microscope lately. Be it her ever-evolving glam, rumored cosmetic enhancements, and headline-making outfits, to that really bold outfit choice at Trump’s 2025 inauguration, Sánchez has proven she knows how to steal a moment. And, maybe a few hearts along the way.

And then, there’s the Clinton connection.

According to a 2025 blog post by wellness influencer Alanna Zabel, Lauren once confided in her about getting breast implants, and more curiously, about having a ‘thing‘ for former President Bill Clinton. Zabel even speculated that Sánchez’s more daring fashion choices at high-profile events may have been less about style and more about sighting.

Specifically, catching the eye of a certain saxophone-playing charmer.

She further said, “When Lauren first met Bill Clinton back in 2009, she admitted to me that she had a crush on him. So, as a joke, I called her ‘Monica’ for a few weeks.”

Coincidence? Or calculated crush? We’re not saying Lauren ever made a move. But now that the archives are being dusted off, one particular on-camera moment between the two is back in the spotlight.

Sánchez, then reporting for Extra, landed an interview with the former president just weeks after his emergency heart surgery. Though the topic was serious, the energy between them didn’t look too formal or political! As the internet is digging up old clips, we could spot some smiles that may have flown under the radar the first time.

I would hate for this picture of Mark Zuckerberg staring down the shirt of Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez during Donald Trump’s inauguration to go viral. Would be such a shame for Zuck. pic.twitter.com/6NCeFH2Oho — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 20, 2025

The two shared a light exchange about his recovery, diet changes, and keeping up the post-surgery discipline. Bill Clinton even mentioned that there was no anesthesia, only sedatives, which aided in his quicker comeback.

It was a brief exchange, just a few minutes on camera, but the internet never misses a beat. From the way Lauren leaned in just a little closer than necessary, to her wide-eyed admiration and playful smile, some viewers thought she was being extra. And, we don’t just mean as a reporter.

One comment under the video read, “she’s a natural flirt.” A second person said, “She entered his personal space. That’s too close for an interview. She was hitting on him.” Another comment was, “She is literally flirting with him.” Another person bluntly wrote, “Lauren here is trying to seduce Bill.”

Well no, not all the comments were against her.

When Kimberly Guilfoyle saw Lauren Sanchez’s outfit for a WH dinner, she commented, “I like it, but I’d wear it without the skirt” pic.twitter.com/OCljYzpJa6 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 11, 2024

Few appreciated her way of speaking to men as well. One user wrote, “You could tell she knows how to talk to men and make them feel special and important.” And some eagle-eyed viewers didn’t forget to comment on Clinton’s body language as well while he was speaking. One person noted, “Bill is thinking how he missed it.” Another person said, “Try to focus, Bill.” One person even noted, “Bill probably hit it too.”

Of course, if Hillary Clinton ever stumbled upon this little throwback analysis, she’d probably shut her laptop, take a deep breath, and mutter, “Again? Really?”

But let’s fast-forward from past crushes to present commitments. Because Lauren Sánchez isn’t chasing presidents anymore. She’s about to become the queen of Bezos’s empire. Just days ago, she shared a snap of her writing room from the grand mansion she lives in with Bezos. And the glimpse was enough to leave everyone awestruck.