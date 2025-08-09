Lauren Sánchez Dated a Number Of People Before Marrying Jeff Bezos And The List Is Quite Amusing

Lauren Sánchez was already a popular and successful person before she met Jeff Bezos. Besides a life full of personal and professional achievements, Lauren’s dating history has also been quite varied.

Beginning in her high school years at Albuquerque’s Del Norte High, Sánchez was noted as a charismatic figure who easily attracted attention. Ian Smelser, one of her first boyfriends, revealed she “could pretty much get who she wanted” and that boys were drawn to her while girls often reacted with jealousy.

Her high school romances included several football players, and Ian Wade mentioned, “So many high school girls, especially if they’re dating the football star, can’t handle the conversation. But I remember having lots of in-depth conversations with Wendy about my dreams and aspirations, and she would truly listen.” However, their relationship did not last.

Her taste for successful and powerful men became apparent early on, as Sánchez dated Gavin Maloof during college—a member of the Las Vegas Maloof dynasty. Maloof, thirteen years her senior, was involved in multiple business ventures including founding the Maloof Cup skateboarding competition and part ownership of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team.

Reflecting on their relationship decades later, Maloof praised Sánchez’s enduring attractiveness and ambition, saying, “Wendy always said I’m going to be a somebody. Boy, was she right.”

During college, Sánchez also dated noted sports broadcaster Rory Markas, her first celebrity boyfriend. Their relationship blossomed while she was interning at an LA television network, with Markas, 13 years her senior, known for his distinctive sportscasting, including for the MLB’s Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The couple became engaged, but she eventually ended it to focus on her career. Markas tragically died in 2010 from a heart attack caused by health complications.

Sánchez’s involvement with sports extended to dating NFL star Anthony Miller, whom she met during her tenure as a Fox Sports News reporter. Miller proposed under some pressure, admitting “I kind of gave her the ring because she bugged me about getting married,” though the relationship broke down by 1999. Miller later alleged Sánchez was unfaithful, discovering this after reading her diary, but insiders counterclaimed Miller was the cheater, even involving a stripper.

Rumors also linked Sánchez briefly with NBA star Derek Fisher after her split from Miller. Although never officially confirmed, the two were photographed closely at events in 2002.

In the early 2000s, Sánchez had a son named Nikko with NFL veteran Tony Gonzalez. Despite allegations of infidelity from both sides leading to their split, the pair maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship. Sánchez highlighted their maturity in an interview, stating her son sees himself as “the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.”

Sánchez was briefly engaged to Hollywood actor Henry Simmons in 2002 during his role on NYPD Blue. Simmons proposed within five months, and the couple moved in together, frequently appearing publicly affectionate.

However, the engagement did not culminate in marriage, ending by 2004 amid rumors that Sánchez was already developing a new romance that would eventually lead her towards Jeff Bezos.

Her first marriage was to talent agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005, celebrated with a star-studded wedding featuring attendees like Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner. They had two children, a son and a daughter, born in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

Describing how she knew he was “the right one” Sánchez once said, “I so get it.” Their union, however, ended in divorce in 2019 amid rumors of a third party, coinciding closely with Sánchez’s emerging relationship with Jeff Bezos, which began when Whitesell introduced the two.

Sánchez and Bezos’ relationship became public in early 2019, amid both parties’ separations from their previous partners. Jeff Bezos openly challenged tabloid claims about their affair through a detailed post accusing the National Enquirer of extortion. Despite controversy, the tabloids claimed Bezos used his private jet to whisk Sánchez away on secret trips.

Sánchez and Bezos got engaged in 2023, with the Amazon CEO proposing to her with a reported $2 million pear-shaped diamond ring. Their lavish 2025 Venice wedding reportedly cost $55.6 million and included 30 water taxis and 90 private planes. Despite the extravagance, Sánchez described the event as “very classic and elegant,” avoiding anything overly flashy.