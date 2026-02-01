Lauren Sánchez Bezos Stuns In New Look Styled By Zendaya’s “Image Architect” Law Roach

The fact that Lauren Sánchez Bezos likes to appear fashionably in public is not new information. The former journalist is quite particular about the way she looks, and that has even led to rumors of her getting under the knife to maintain her appearance.

While Sánchez has never addressed the plastic surgery speculations publicly, she never hides her love for fashion and beauty. On January 27, 2026, Sánchez attended a Paris Fashion Week event and stepped out with celebrity stylist and designer Law Roach on Tuesday.

Roach happens to be a self-proclaimed “image architect,” best known for styling Hollywood actress Zendaya. He has also previously worked with celebrities like Celine Dion and Ariana Grande, among others.

During the latest outing, Sánchez was seen wearing a red-and-white tweed skirt and blazer set, sourced from a 2004 Versace collection. She paired the skirt suit with white pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps, a white Schiaparelli bag with a face design, rose-tinted sunglasses and white earrings, as PEOPLE reported.

And now Law Roach styles Lauren Sanchez in Versace and Schiapaelli… pic.twitter.com/aJ4CTG7res — beyza misses chandler (@beyzanurapaydin) January 28, 2026

Roach, on the other hand, curated a quite different look for himself as he wore an espresso leather trench coat, which was paired with leather shoes and an oversized handbag. He also wore oversized sunglasses to complete his looks.

Before her outing with Law Roach, Sánchez and her husband Jeff Bezos appeared together at Paris Fashion Week. On that day, her attire consisted of a matching light gray tweed set, a form-fitting knee-length skirt and a sweater with a large fur collar.

Bezos, on the other hand, paired a dark blue blazer and trousers with a matching button-down shirt and tie. The couple attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show.

While Sánchez looked gorgeous in her attire on January 26, her suede gray pointed-toe pumps almost caused her to fall at the entrance of the building.

However, she managed the situation nicely and went inside without causing any more scene. Since this year’s theme of the Paris Fashion Week is “Costume Art” as mentioned by Vogue, Sánchez is keeping her looks in accordance with that.

Sánchez pairing up with Roach has drawn netizens’ attention and many are not really approving of the pair and the work they have done together.

One user on Reddit commented on Law Roach’s previous works, saying, “I think people forget that stylists work with the people that they style. Working with Zendaya and he looks like he’s a genius because they play off each other. Working with Lauren Sanchez and it’s…not working because it’s…Lauren Sanchez. Says a lot about him though that he willingly took her as a client though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gedeon Taieb (@taieb_gedeon)



Another one criticised Sánchez, saying, “i said it yesterday and i’ll say it again, this woman is allergic to serving. like she’s actually sprinting further and further from a serve every time she’s trying to have a fashion moment.”

She found support in other users as one added, “Yes! She always looks so tacky.” and another one chimed in, “You know the old saying, ‘money can’t buy class.’”

Another user had a genuine question, “Is it possible that she likes looking expensively cheap on purpose? Egregiously doubling down on the new money look?”

With netizens disapproving Sánchez’s overall looks in general and also dragging Roach’s name down, it now remains to be seen if Sánchez makes any comments on the same.