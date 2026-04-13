Lauren Sanchez, 56, Says She Wants to Have a Baby With Jeff Bezos: “I Will Have a Baby Tomorrow”

Lauren Sanchez shared in a recent interview how eager she is to have Jeff Bezos’ baby. The 56-year-old told The New York Times, “I will have another one tomorrow. Tomorrow. I will have a baby tomorrow.”

Sanchez and Bezos tied the knot in June 2025 in a luxurious Venice wedding. She shared details of their relationship in the recent interview. Gushing about Bezos, she said, “I talk about everything with him. Everything! Jeff is my best friend, and I don’t say that lightly.”

She might have said she would have Bezos’ baby jokingly, but that just shows how much in love they are. The two already have children from their previous relationships. Sanchez is a mother to three children with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Her children are all adults now, aged 25, 19 and 18.

56 year old Lauren Sanchez says she would have a baby with her billionaire husband Jeff Bezos. Sanchez has said she “would have a baby tomorrow” with her husband who is worth $254 billion. Source: NY Times pic.twitter.com/HQFA7n3Isy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Bezos has four children with MacKenzie Scott. Sanchez also discussed her friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio in the interview. She explained they have been friends since she was 25, “People act like he’s my new friend.” She also addressed reports about layoffs at the Washington Post. She added she’s not involved in these decisions.

Sanchez also revealed that they make two lists of 10 things they are grateful for every morning. She added that repetition isn’t allowed in the list, and phones are also banned. After that, they head to pickleball and workouts with a trainer. They also make a point to have coffee in the sunroom with mugs that say “Woke Up S– as Hell Again” for Sanchez and “HUNK,” for Bezos.

Lauren Sánchez, 56, claims she’s ready to ‘have a baby tomorrow’ with husband Jeff Bezos The former journalist and the Amazon founder already have seven children between the two of them. https://t.co/SBPHeuI2eI pic.twitter.com/Zst0mi43aA — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 12, 2026

The comments suggest the relationship remains strong. Earlier, insiders and critics spoke about their relationship dynamics. One source suggested the marriage might last another year, explaining how things changed between them after they got married.

Another source went on to say, “The honeymoon phase is over.” The duo was seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, prompting speculation about their relationship. This was due to a certain look Bezos gave Sanchez while they were posing for photos.

The way Sanchez talked about her marriage and the efforts the two put in to stay connected suggests they are focused on maintaining their relationship.