Lauren Boebert’s Makeup Mistakes — Eyebrows Overshadow Her Cakey Foundation

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been in the public eye for a long time. Apart from her political work and commentary on Jeffrey Epstein‘s unredacted files, Boebert is also known for her makeup—but not always positively. Even fashion critics have commented on some of her looks.

It often appears that she goes heavy on foundation and overall makeup in several photos. Whether she’s posting a selfie on Instagram or speaking in front of cameras during interviews, her makeup can come across as harsh.

There is no way this is Lauren Boebert. Different eyebrows, nose, chin, cheeks, lips. Looks like we have Boebert 2.0 folks. https://t.co/G7fAxOmEBd pic.twitter.com/sSSf88hlnm — W.R. Schock, QBD (@iontecs_pemf) March 20, 2026

Another issue with her makeup appears to be the use of too much bronzer and eyebrow pencil. Her bronzer often looks unblended and the wrong shade for her skin tone. As for her eyebrows, they appear dark and thick, almost as if drawn with a Sharpie.

It’s possible Boebert is using a brow pomade that doesn’t match her skin tone or hair color. A good rule for makeup is to choose a product that creates a natural look. In addition, applying eyebrow products with a light hand can help achieve a more subtle effect.

Lauren Boebert hanging out with Matt Gaetz who looks different than his RNC appearance. pic.twitter.com/F79M3p6Jvx — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 21, 2024

Eyebrows do frame the face, but if drawn too thick, they can create a cartoon-like effect. It also appears Boebert may be compensating for over-plucked 1990s brows, keeping them heavy to make up for lost volume. Another factor could be her glasses, which might lead her to use more pomade to give her face a more structured appearance.

The result is brows that look sticky and artificial. Another major issue is the spacing between them; they are not only poorly shaped but also asymmetrical. When she tried to showcase her day at Franktown Firearms, her thick brows drew attention away from everything else.

Not only is congresswoman Lauren Boebert known for her boldly controversial takes, but she’s also known for her exaggerated makeup looks. And not in a good way.https://t.co/0rIXy3xqNX — women.com (@womendotcom) April 14, 2025

There have also been rumors that Boebert has undergone plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures to maintain her appearance. Not only netizens but also expert plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman weighed in. He told Glam, “Ms. Boebert’s facial features appear more defined and youthful in recent years,” suggesting possible cosmetic work.

He added, “Her smooth skin and lack of visible fine lines might indicate the use of Botox to relax dynamic wrinkles, particularly in the forehead or around the eyes.” Boebert confirmed she uses Botox during a 2024 Instagram Live. To address her eyebrow concerns, she might consider microblading for a more effortless, natural look.